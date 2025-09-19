Sovereign Centre offers free National Fitness Day activities

By sam westc
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 09:08 BST
The Sovereign Centre is offering Eastbourne residents a range of free fitness activities, expert assessments and fun challenges to support National Fitness Day on Wednesday 24 September 2025. National Fitness Day passes can be booked from 16th September at National Fitness Day | Better

Free activities on offer include Gait assessment, body composition assessment, dance fitness, 90 minute gym taster sessions, cardio masterclasses and a plank challenge with prizes.

Most Popular

Now in its 14th year, National Fitness Day is run by leisure industry body UKActive and aims to encourage the nation to get moving and shine a light on the many benefits that being active can offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, National Fitness Day will continue under the theme ‘Powered by You” highlighting that it isn’t just about one day of activity, it is about you and your community taking that first step towards healthier lifestyles.

Sovereign Centre National Fitness Dayplaceholder image
Sovereign Centre National Fitness Day

GLL is the charitable social enterprise that operates the Sovereign Centre. Commenting on the initiative, Sovereign Centre General Manager Phil Dench says: “It has never been more important for the public to embrace activity and fitness as an aid to mental and physical health, so we are delighted to join this year’s National Fitness Day Campaign by offering a host of free classes and activities for everyone. No matter your state of fitness, taking small steps to be more active more often will have huge benefits throughout your life.”

Related topics:FitnessEastbourneGLL
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice