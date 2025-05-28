Spanish Luchador to top bill on Worthing grappling spectacular

By John Freemantle
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 10:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Spanish Luchador is set to become the latest international wrestling star to invade Sussex rings at the weekend.

The high-flying ace will feature in an all-championship spectacular at Worthing's Charmandean Centre on Saturday (May 31) that will see battles for the Premier Wrestling Federation tag-team, ladies’ and welterweight titles.

The man behind the mask, one of the biggest stars in Barcelona and a former Spanish tag-team champion, has campaigned throughout Europe and in Mexico, where the lucha libre style originated and from where the Spaniard has based his ring persona having been trained by famed Mexican wrestler Juventud Guerrera.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Luchador will team up with another Iberian star, Portugal’s “Fantastic” David Francisco, to challenge for the PWF tag-team championship belts in a one-night knockout tournament that will also include two top British teams, The Beards and The Storm Boyz, who will both fancy their chances of leaving the arena triumphant.

THE SPANISH LUCHADOR from Barcelona makes his UK debut at Worthing on SaturdayTHE SPANISH LUCHADOR from Barcelona makes his UK debut at Worthing on Saturday
THE SPANISH LUCHADOR from Barcelona makes his UK debut at Worthing on Saturday

Francisco has already written his name into PWF history by becoming only the second overseas winner of the Rumblemania Trophy in 26 years on his last Worthing appearance. Now he is aiming to be part of a European super team to be the first non-UK duo to hold the PWF tag-team championship.

Worthing star Yasmin Stewart, aka “The Duchess”, bids to dethrone the reigning PWF title-holder Amazon in the first ladies’ match to be staged at the Charmandean, while welterweight champion Cameron defends his crown in an all-Sussex grudge match against Casey Bitout.

The end of half-term show, the last Worthing Wrestling Spectacular until August, gets under way at 7pm.

Tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advanced bookings, including family tickets, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or telephone 0333 666 3366.

Related topics:SussexMexico
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice