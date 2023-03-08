Special lottery draw appeal for St Michael's Hospice, Hastings

Could you help the Hospice raise an extra £15,000 this spring by entering their Lottery Special Draw?

St Michael's Hospice Special Draw

On Friday May 12, one of their lucky supporters will win the £3,000 top prize but 104 other cash prizes are also available to win - what will you do with your winnings?

By entering today, you could be treating yourself to a well-deserved holiday this summer, just like a previous top prize winner who said: “I used my win to rent a large, converted barn in Canterbury for 15 of my family, including four great grandchildren. We all had the best time together.”

The St Michael’s Hospice Lottery has been running for the past 26 years. Your £1 Special Draw ticket will help the Hospice to support and enable people in Hastings and Rother to live well with dying, death and loss.

Your lucky Special Draw ticket could be a phone call away! To buy a ticket(s), please call the Lottery team on 01424 456384 or email [email protected]