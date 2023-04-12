Specialist spring plant fair returns to Borde Hill, Haywards Heath

The ever-popular Specialist Spring Plant Fair will be back at Borde Hill near Haywards Heath in West Sussex on Sunday May 7 - a wonderful time to visit, either individually or as part of a group, as all areas of the Garden will be looking fabulous with spring and early summer displays.

Specialist Spring Plant Fair at Borde Hill. Image: Gabrielle Stewart

As ever, there will be a fantastic line-up of independent specialist nurseries from across the South East of England (including several RHS exhibitors). The Plant Fairs Roadshow’s very own Plant Doctor will be on hand to answer questions and help visitors find exactly the right plant for the right place too.

Borde Hill’s own gardening team will also be available during the events to answer questions too, while Harry Baldwin, Head of Horticulture will be giving a talk, '130 Years of Planting Excellence' in the Marquee at 12pm, celebrating 130 years since visionary plantsman and owner Colonel Stephenson Robert Clarke first created the magnificent collection of rare trees and flowering shrubs across the Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the exciting list of specialist exhibitors at the Fair will be Clare’s Chillies, Mrs Mitchell’s Kitchen Garden, and Chailey Iris Garden, along with other well-known names such as Plantbase, Hardy Cottage Garden Plants and Phoenix Plants, to name just a few. The Sussex branch of the Hardy Plant Society will be there too.

Specialist Spring Plant Fair at Borde Hill. Image: Gabrielle Stewart

And while you’re at Borde Hill, don’t miss two beautiful new designs by multiple RHS gold medal winner Chris Beardshaw for the Italian Garden and Paradise Walk. The Azalea Ring will be a kaleidoscope of colour with the deciduous Kurume azaleas, flowering rhododendrons are dotted around the garden and the woodland will be carpeted with bluebells and anemones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plant Fair will be open from 10am-3pm, visit plant-fairs.co.uk