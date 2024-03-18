Spring has sprung - Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society spring show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entries totalled 140 exhibits by 16 adults and 2 children, slightly lower than usual but the unseasonal warm and wet weather took its toll on the blooms available to exhibit.

The Hall saw a steady stream of 112 visitors during the afternoon who enjoyed a spectacular display of colour and perfume. Stalls for raffle, home-made cakes, plants and a treasure hunt (treasure £10 cash), were also there to tempt. Many relaxed afterwards over teas which included home-made cakes served by society members.

On first entering the Hall, floral art drew a lot of attention with Sandra Dean retaining the Ball Trophy for best exhibit, the title being "An arrangement in a box". It was pleasing to see several new exhibitors.

Visitors enjoying the Felpham & Middleton Horticultural Society Spring Show

Visitors went on to admire the expertise of those who entered in the Arts & Crafts section. The James Cup for most points was awarded to Pip Slater, a first-time Trophy winner.

The Salmon Tankard for most points in cookery classes was retained by David Donovan.

It was disappointing that photography, a section usually well-supported saw no entries at all.

As for the horticultural content, it was the tale of three women.

Beautiful Camelias - show stoppers

First-time trophy winner, Evelyn Cooke, won the Patsy Foster Trophy for Best Orchid which then went on to be chosen as The Most Outstanding Horticultural Exhibit for which the Rossiter Cup was awarded.

The Alan Twaites Memorial Trophy for the Most Outstanding Exhibit in Daffodil Classes was won by Pauline Scrace. Pauline also won the Travers Trophy for Most Points in Flower Classes (excluding Daffodils).

Sandra Harris was presented with the Daffodil Society Medal for most points in Daffodil Classes. Sandra also won the Best Pot Plant (excluding Orchids), the Best Trug and, not surprisingly, won the Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society Trophy for Most Points in Show.

The Children's Section was not very well supported with only one entry in each class. Winners were Alfie Mouskley in the 7 years and under and Jessica Willmott for the 8 to14 years. The judge considered that they they were all excellent entries.

One of many floral art exhibits - welcoming spring