Spring Open Days will showcase next phase of Castle View Court residential park in Pevensey Bay

Eagerly awaited Spring Open Days at one of East Sussex’s fastest-selling developments at Castle View Court are set to give every visitor an exciting insight into an alternative way of luxury living.

From 10 am to 4pm on the weekends of April 26 and 27, and 17 and 18 May, potentialhomebuyers will be able to inspect an impressive, top-of-the-range Omar Colorado show home which is ready to purchase, with stunning views over the countryside.

Omar is the UK’s No 1 designer, manufacturer and solutions provider to the parks industry and the two homes will take pride of place in the development at the seaside town of Pevensey Bay, to the north and east of Eastbourne.

The park, a development by UK-wide EKOS Homes, is set in 1066 Country after William the Conqueror stumbled up the shingle beach there before the Battle of Hastings, will extend to 25 acres. 40 foundation bases have already been laid and nine plots have already been sold for Phase 2 of the ambitious project.

Joe Brunton, Sales Executive at the Castle View Court development, said: “The Spring Open Days will be very popular, but we have already been staggered by the number of enquiries we have had about Castle View Court and by the number of people who have put their own homes in the rest of the UK on the market and moved in.

“They have clearly been attracted by the fact that the pace of life is less frantic here and that it is a relaxing and pleasant place to live.

“In one of the most desirable locations in the UK, the site already has an established cohort of homeowners who are welcoming new neighbours as the next phase of the development proceeds and new plots on it go on sale.”

Bounded by a golf course on one side and a winding watercourse on the other, Castle View Court is offering beautifully spacious accommodation and luxury residential park living as well as a community with a long historical pedigree and the myriad attractions Eastbourne has to offer.

Exclusively for people aged over 45, it chimes with the existing demographic in the Eastbourne area and many more mature residents are already enjoying the secluded location, with a stress-free environment, surrounded by friendly, like-minded people.

The new properties at Castle View Court feature a modern, fully fitted kitchen with top-range integrated appliances, as well as a comfortable living room and two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom. They will sell at prices ranging from £235,000 - £450,000 and the development is offering up to 100% for part exchange.

The park is also close to the Pevensey Levels, which are a natural haven for wild birds, flowers, and animals, and local amenities include a GP surgery, a dentist and a supermarket all within 1.5 miles.

A short stroll to miles of Channel beach, the site also looks north towards Pevensey Castle, after which it is named – a fort which has played a role in some of the most important events in English history, from the Roman and Norman invasions to the Second World War, when Allied troops once again prepared to defend Britain’s shores.

Spring Open Days will run from 10 am to 4pm on the weekends of April 26 and 27, and 17 and 18 May, at Castle View Court, off Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, Pevensey BN24 6DT.