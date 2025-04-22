Spring Vows & Views Wedding Fair returns to Pagham on Sunday 11th May

Wedding planning just got easier! The Spring Vows & Views Wedding Fair is back on Sunday, 11th May 2025, at Pagham Village Hall, running from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Following the success of their debut fair last October, Zoe Pniewski of My Special Event and her team of volunteers are bringing together 35 top wedding professionals under one roof. This is the perfect opportunity for couples to connect with trusted suppliers and discover unique ideas to make their big day truly special.

A Wedding Wonderland Awaits

With two rooms full of exhibitors, attendees will have access to both established experts and exciting start-ups from various wedding sectors, including:

  • 🌸 Florists
  • 📸 Photography & Videography
  • 💍 Celebrants
  • 🚗 Wedding Transportation
  • 🍰 Cakes & Sweet Treats
  • 💄 Hair, Makeup & Specialist Tattoos
  • 🎉 Venue Styling & Personalised Decor
  • 🥂 Catering & Beverages
  • 👗 Bridal & Groomswear
  • ✈️ Travel & Honeymoons
  • 🎠 Soft Play & Childcare Options
  • 📷 Photo Booths

Entertainment throughout the day will be provided by resident Wedding DJ Kevin from Soundfactory Discos, along with performances from EJC Entertainment and Sarah Sussex Violinist.

Meet Familiar Faces & Discover New Talent

We’re thrilled to welcome back some of our returning exhibitors, including:

  • 🚗 Radiant Retro Rides
  • 🧁 Sugar Blossom Cupcakes
  • 🤵 Trident Menswear
  • 📸 Demon Photobooths
  • 🍿 The Ginger Tosser
  • 🎨 Flairify Design
  • 📷 Amy Claire Barnes Photography
  • 📷 Tony Graham Photography
  • 📷 Infinity Photography
  • 🍽️ Coco & Blossom Mobile Catering
  • 🎥 Pixel Palace Films

Plus, we’re introducing some exciting new names to our line-up:

  • 📷 Sarah Jayne Photography
  • 📜 Zoe Jackson Celebrant
  • 🌍 Adventures with Etty
  • ✈️ Simply Bliss Travel & Designer Travel by Emma
  • 🎁 Simply Personalised by Vicky
  • 🌿 Luckes Botanical Wedding Flowers
  • 💄 Beauty by Hayley
  • ✒️ LP Fine Line Tattoos & LP Face
  • 💇‍♀️ Butterfly Hair and Healing
  • 🎭 Keshira Creative Events Wedding Planning
  • 🎪 Kate Armstrong Events Wedding Planning
  • 🍬 Katie's Kart Sweetie Cart
  • 👰 Bijou Bridal – Showcasing Stunning Wedding Gowns
  • 💎 Permanent Jewellery West Sussex
  • 💉 Blue Bird Aesthetics
  • 🎈 Bubble and Bounce Events
  • 👶 Auntie Aimee's Childcare
  • 🍹 Shake and Pour Cocktails

Special Giveaways & Freebies

🎁 FREE goodie bags (first 50 visitors) – Sponsored by Flairify Design

📖 FREE Show Guides (100 available)

🥂 Welcome Drinks (subject to availability) – Courtesy of Wayne and his team at Mobile Barz For You

Event Details & How to Attend

📅 Date: Sunday, 11th May 2025

📍 Location: Pagham Village Hall

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

🎟 Entry: FREE! Pre-register at www.vowsandviewsweddingfairs.co.uk or Eventbrite, or simply turn up on the day!

🚗 Parking: FREE on-site parking

Whether you're newly engaged or putting the finishing touches on your wedding plans, Vows & Views Wedding Fair is the perfect place to gather inspiration, meet suppliers, and tick off those final details—all in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

We can’t wait to meet you and help bring your wedding dreams to life!

For more information, visit www.vowsandviewsweddingfairs.co.uk or email [email protected].

Food and Drink being supplied on the day by the following Wedding Suppliers - Some samples FREE and some for purchase.

FREE ENTRY to our Spring Wedding Fair

Vows & Views Spring Wedding Fair Sunday 11th May 2025 11am till 3pm

Emma from EJC Entertainment will be back singing with us at our Spring Wedding Fair. She debuted for us last October and we are thrilled to welcome her back this Spring

