Spring Vows & Views Wedding Fair returns to Pagham on Sunday 11th May

A Wedding Wonderland Awaits
With two rooms full of exhibitors, attendees will have access to both established experts and exciting start-ups from various wedding sectors, including:
- 🌸 Florists
- 📸 Photography & Videography
- 💍 Celebrants
- 🚗 Wedding Transportation
- 🍰 Cakes & Sweet Treats
- 💄 Hair, Makeup & Specialist Tattoos
- 🎉 Venue Styling & Personalised Decor
- 🥂 Catering & Beverages
- 👗 Bridal & Groomswear
- ✈️ Travel & Honeymoons
- 🎠 Soft Play & Childcare Options
- 📷 Photo Booths
Entertainment throughout the day will be provided by resident Wedding DJ Kevin from Soundfactory Discos, along with performances from EJC Entertainment and Sarah Sussex Violinist.
Meet Familiar Faces & Discover New Talent
We’re thrilled to welcome back some of our returning exhibitors, including:
- 🚗 Radiant Retro Rides
- 🧁 Sugar Blossom Cupcakes
- 🤵 Trident Menswear
- 📸 Demon Photobooths
- 🍿 The Ginger Tosser
- 🎨 Flairify Design
- 📷 Amy Claire Barnes Photography
- 📷 Tony Graham Photography
- 📷 Infinity Photography
- 🍽️ Coco & Blossom Mobile Catering
- 🎥 Pixel Palace Films
Plus, we’re introducing some exciting new names to our line-up:
- 📷 Sarah Jayne Photography
- 📜 Zoe Jackson Celebrant
- 🌍 Adventures with Etty
- ✈️ Simply Bliss Travel & Designer Travel by Emma
- 🎁 Simply Personalised by Vicky
- 🌿 Luckes Botanical Wedding Flowers
- 💄 Beauty by Hayley
- ✒️ LP Fine Line Tattoos & LP Face
- 💇♀️ Butterfly Hair and Healing
- 🎭 Keshira Creative Events Wedding Planning
- 🎪 Kate Armstrong Events Wedding Planning
- 🍬 Katie's Kart Sweetie Cart
- 👰 Bijou Bridal – Showcasing Stunning Wedding Gowns
- 💎 Permanent Jewellery West Sussex
- 💉 Blue Bird Aesthetics
- 🎈 Bubble and Bounce Events
- 👶 Auntie Aimee's Childcare
- 🍹 Shake and Pour Cocktails
Special Giveaways & Freebies
🎁 FREE goodie bags (first 50 visitors) – Sponsored by Flairify Design
📖 FREE Show Guides (100 available)
🥂 Welcome Drinks (subject to availability) – Courtesy of Wayne and his team at Mobile Barz For You
Event Details & How to Attend
📅 Date: Sunday, 11th May 2025
📍 Location: Pagham Village Hall
⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
🎟 Entry: FREE! Pre-register at www.vowsandviewsweddingfairs.co.uk or Eventbrite, or simply turn up on the day!
🚗 Parking: FREE on-site parking
Whether you're newly engaged or putting the finishing touches on your wedding plans, Vows & Views Wedding Fair is the perfect place to gather inspiration, meet suppliers, and tick off those final details—all in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.
We can’t wait to meet you and help bring your wedding dreams to life!
For more information, visit www.vowsandviewsweddingfairs.co.uk or email [email protected].