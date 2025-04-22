Spring Vows & Views Wedding Fair returns to Pagham on Sunday 11th May

Wedding planning just got easier! The Spring Vows & Views Wedding Fair is back on Sunday, 11th May 2025, at Pagham Village Hall, running from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Following the success of their debut fair last October, Zoe Pniewski of My Special Event and her team of volunteers are bringing together 35 top wedding professionals under one roof. This is the perfect opportunity for couples to connect with trusted suppliers and discover unique ideas to make their big day truly special.