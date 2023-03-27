Squire's summer basket masterclass in Crawley

With a choice of two sessions at 10am and 2pm, this popular class will show attendees how to line a basket with moss and correctly position a selection of upright and trailing plants, as well as a centre piece plant. The session will also see be a chance to learn some simple tricks to encourage blooms for months on end.All sessions are delivered by Squire’s very own plant experts. Friendly and knowledgeable, Squire’s plant colleagues love meeting their customers and helping them with gardening queries, no matter how big or small.Tickets are £35 per person which includes planted basket, 10% off all plants in-store on the day of the masterclass, as well as a voucher for a free tea or coffee in Squire’s Café Bar.Advanced booking is required and there is limited availability, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.