St Leonards over 55s invited to try painting tiles at free ceramics workshop

Fancy trying something new but need a little bit of motivation? St Leonard’s over 55s are invited to come along to a fun, free ceramics class at Concordia Hall, Church Road, St Leonards on Seon on both April 1st and April 29th from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free workshops are part of First Time for Everything ,a community health and wellbeing programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service .First Time for Everything is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and gives people opportunities to try something new for free, to socialise and be active, particularly those that might be older or less mobile.

In the sessions participants will be making and decorating tiles with Liz Emtage a local ceramic artist. The first session (April 1st) they will be working with clay and in the second session (April 29th) they will be using glazes to paint the plaques. Participants must be available for both sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light refreshments are available afterwards. The venue and event are fully accessible, and all are welcome. Participants must be able to attend both sessions.

Tell us your club news.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said“ Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, 'First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

To register for a place at First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator Rachel Rich on 07918377510 or [email protected] for all events is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking. There’s an extensive archive on YouTube too with more than 2,500 free activity sessions to try. It is free to join and anyone can take part with no sign in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity delivers the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme for NHS England, enabled by the GoodSAM app, with volunteers responding to over 2.7 million requests for help to support approximately 200,000 people. The charity also works in local communities running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @RoyalVolService.