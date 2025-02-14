Stagecoach South proudly supports Chichester950 as a headline sponsor

Stagecoach South is thrilled to be part of Chichester Cathedral’s 950th-anniversary celebrations, a landmark event bringing together the community in a year-long programme of cultural and historical events.

As a Headline Sponsor, we are excited to support exhibitions, concerts, and festivities that highlight the Cathedral’s rich heritage and enduring role in the region.

Chichester950 officially launched on 14th February 2025, with a vibrant schedule of events running throughout 2025. The celebrations include exhibitions, choral and orchestral concerts, and community festivities, culminating in a spectacular light show in October. These events honour the Cathedral’s history and invite people to engage with its story, spanning more than nine centuries.

At the heart of the celebrations is the fascinating exhibition Religion, Rebellion & Reformation, now open and running until 15th November 2025. This unique exhibition showcases nine objects from across East and West Sussex, each representing a century of history. Through artefacts, stories, and pivotal moments, visitors will explore how Christian faith has shaped both the Cathedral’s journey and the lives of people throughout the region.

Chichester Cathderal

In recognition of Chichester Cathedral’s musical legacy, a special concert celebrating the 60th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025. Later in the year, on Saturday 11th October, celebrated composer Sir John Rutter will host a candlelit concert in the Cathedral’s ancient Nave.

Other key events include TrinityFest on the Green on Sunday 15th June 2025—a lively celebration marking the Feast of the Holy Trinity, to which the Cathedral is dedicated.

Chichester950 will conclude with an awe-inspiring light show during October half-term, from Friday 24th to Friday 31st October 2025. This immersive light and sound installation will transform the Cathedral, bringing its 950-year history to life in a spectacular display.

As a key transport provider in the region, Stagecoach South is committed to supporting local communities and cultural initiatives that bring people together. By partnering with Chichester950, they are proud to help connect residents and visitors with these historic celebrations, making it easier for everyone to take part in this special year.

"We are delighted to support Chichester950 and play a role in celebrating the city’s incredible heritage," said Marc Reddy, Managing Director of Stagecoach South. "Public transport is at the heart of the community, and we are excited to help people travel sustainably to these wonderful events throughout the year."

Tickets for events in the first half of 2025 are now on sale. To explore the full programme and stay up to date with Chichester950, visit chichester950.org.uk and sign up for the e-newsletter.