Staplecross Village Voice

Village Hall – JUMBLE SALE.

E.S.V.H. – Trustee information update – Important information has been passed to me to inform everyone that the upcoming jumble sale – planned to take place on Saturday, January 18 (2pm at the Village Hall in Staplecross) - is cancelled.

Sadly, and through no fault of the organisers, this has had to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and beyond our control.

Now, everyone who has ever helped out at a Jumble Sale, in any capacity, will know that these events are time consuming, ongoing and hard work and can be rather stressful and straining. All events take time and effort to organise and this concern was only brought to our attention just recently allowing the Trustees insufficient time to re-organise this so important aspect of this event, and as none of the Trustees are in a position to do this work themselves, a decision was made to cancel the event.

The ESVH Trustees apologise to all those who were anticipating this event – these are always very popular – as well as for the short notice of cancellation and apologise for any inconvenience to those who were ready to donate goods to this fundraising event. If an alternative solution for the disposal of the surplus goods can be found, we shall endeavour to arrange for these popular events to return to the Village Hall calendar.

Please keep checking the local notice-boards, posters & Village Voice column for any further information..

PARISH NEWS DELIVERY - Just to update the many residents of our parish who have subscribed to but may not have received their monthly copy of the Parish News yet. I have been informed this was due to a little hiccup at the printers which has now been sorted out and deliveries of this popular local news booklet will be dropping through your letterboxes within the next day or so.

Those lovely people – who are all volunteers - and who deliver this local booklet to your doorstep, will be braving the ever-changing weather that Mother Nature sends us again to ensure you are kept up to date with news and events as soon as possible.

The Parish News – which covers all three villages is a (not surprisingly) brilliant little local newsletter which tries – and succeeds – to cover all aspects of life in the parishes and is run entirely by volunteers. It includes events taking place throughout the area ~ items of interest and stories from local residents ~ church news and services ~ what our local groups, societies and clubs are up to ~ and keeps us all informed of so many ‘happenings’ within our parish and beyond including much of what is taking place within our sister villages.

If you are not already a subscriber to this great little newsy paper, why not consider becoming one. For all further information on how to do so, please contact -: [email protected]

EWHURST PARISH STITCHERS GROUP

Many residents may not have heard of this little local group who only came into being thanks to the ingenious forethought of their ‘leader’–Judith. Two – maybe three years ago, Judith had the simple but clever idea of ‘Crafting Chickens’ and displaying them in the Mother church of St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green over this Easter period and invited anyone who was interested, to come together to take part and ‘create’ anything in the form or connection to chickens.

Many people took up her invitation with the fantastic result that our beautiful church was decorated with chickens in every shape, size, design and format – from stuffed chickens to egg cosies; from painted hen pictures to wooden chopping boards with pyrographic chicken designs – and everything in-between.

The church looked amazing and during this short period all visitors to this exhibition, were encouraged to “take a chicken and give it a new home”. The craftwork was all donated and offered free and with perhaps a ‘donation’ which would be given to local good causes. At the end of this short display a truly fantastic amount was raised and two local charities each received a goodly amount.

Since this ‘inaugural event’, Judith has been responsible for a few more small craft displays including promoting the provision of much-needed – and oh so much appreciated – seat cushions for the church pews in St. James. These large cushions, hand-stitched in woolen cross-stitch, were again donated by the crafter for the comfort and ease of the congregation.

This year, Christmas Tree ornaments/decorations – were the idea to help raise funds to support the very worth work of the Guide Dogs Association. Over £260:00 was raised and a huge 'thank you' must go out to each and everyone who gave up their time, skill and effort to support this charity’s life changing work.

If you feel you’d like to be a part of this small but lovely “stitchers” please contact Judith on: [email protected] for all further details on ‘what’s up next’ !

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY – ‘WAISSAILLING EVENT’ - SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

A little missive has been received from our much loved local Bonfire Society – and although as stated this is NOT an ESBS event – I’m sure there will be lots of folk who would like to attend this ancient form of welcoming a new Spring season as well as Mother Nature.

This is always a fun and cheerful little event – however noisy it may be – but that is part & parcel of this Waissailiing tradition so be prepared for the loudness of all.

Everyone is welcome to come along and join it. In these present weather conditions, please wrap up warm. The company is always fun, friendly and welcoming and this promises to be a great evening out.

January 18 - Wassail at The Cross Inn from 6.30pm - although this is not an ESBS event, there will of course be some fundraising (food and Lucky Square draw hopefully).

There are still lucky squares available to purchase for £5 each with the 100/1 chance to win £125, £75 or £50 and I would love to be able to draw this at the Wassail - if you would like to buy a square let me know and i will send you a payment link and your selected number.

ROTHER RAMBLERS

Back doing just what they love best, - enjoying our lovely English countryside in all weathers and all seasons, in all directions and all distances.

The members of the popular walking group, The Rother Ramblers have organised two walks for us to enjoy if we so wish and which are as set out below

Walk No: 1 This is planned to take place on Saturday, January 18 and is to be a 7.5 circular walk of Rushlake Green. The meeting point is to be at the Village Green Grid Reference TQ627183. (Satnav TN21 9QL) What3Words:///blast.overpaid.fewest, at a time to allow for the walk to commence at 10am. Parking is available next to the village green.

The walk notes state “This walk will be taken through woodland and fields connected by quiet lanes on an undulating route. There is plenty of parking and a pub and village shop option at the finish of the walk. Well mannered dogs are welcome. A refreshment stop is anticipated during the walk for drinks and a snack. There are 14 stiles en-route, but this journey may be altered slightly to avoid some of them, if a large group attends. This walk is graded as Moderate".

Your ‘walk leader’ for this wander is to Perry and you may contact him via Mobile: 07969~025507 for more details.

Walk No: 2 This is arranged for Wednesday, January 22 and is to be a 10-mile circular stroll around Rolvenden Layne, Hole Park and Tenterden. The meeting point will be outside the front of The Ewe & Lamb pub, Maytham Road. Grid Reference TQ853302. Satnav TN17 4NP. What3Words:///troll.confused.baffle at the normal time to allow for the walk to commence at 10am.

The walk notes state “Please come and join us for an enjoyable walk in The High Weald area. We shall be going through Rolvenden, using some lanes/roads, but mainly footpaths. Going past Hole Park, across fields and woods taking in lovely views along the way. We shall cross the steam railway line and head towards Tenterden. Skirting past Heronden Hall, we will head back towards Pudding Cake, cross the KES railway line and return to Rolvenden Layne. Well behaved dogs – on short leads- are welcome A short stop for a drink and again later for a snack to eat. Good walking boots/shoes are recommended as it may be muddy in places. The parking is street parking in residential areas, so please park pretty and be mindful of local people and access".

Please be aware there are NO public toilets available. The bus – No:294- Iden to Tenterden - stops at the starting point. This walk is graded as Moderate.” Jacqueline (B) is going to be your ‘walk leader for today and you may contact her on Mobile: 07816~179204 for all further information.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE – CRAFT CLUB

Ewhurst & Staplecross WI ladies will be eagerly awaiting this date as it will be the first time in the new year for them all to meet up once again for their friendly and enjoyable monthly Craft Group.

These craft meetings always take place on the third Tuesday of each month (Their actual Members monthly meeting takes place on the first Tuesday of each month). Both take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG and start at 2pm.

The date for this craft group first 2025 meeting is to be on Tuesday, January 21. It is hoped that more ladies will be encouraged to come along and spend a few hours amongst warm, friendly and welcoming people and just enjoy doing whatever craft they wish to do.

This craft group is open to anyone who would like to come along to either bring something they are working on or just to see what goes on or maybe find something they would like to have a go at or learn to do. The cost is £2 per person to include a cuppa and biscuit/cake etc and this so it covers the cost of the hall hire. This as always, is an interesting and very enjoyable afternoon.

For all further information on what other exciting events are planned for our pleasure throughout the remaining months, why not contact the President - Pauline on 01580~830570 for more details.

E.P.C. COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES

This is a warm and open invitation to all residents of the community to come along and enjoy an hour or so with friends, families, neighbours and even strangers - who may become new friends.

Venue is as usual, the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG.

The second date for January is to be on Monday, January 27, between 12 Noon & 2pm.

Lots of new, different and interesting events are being planned to ensure you once again enjoy a variety of fun, friendly and enjoyable events throughout this new year.

Continuing under the leadership of the indefatigable but always cheerful Sue Lyne, these few hours spent within the Village Hall, promise to be a happy and welcoming place to relax and spend time with great company.

Light refreshments and hot drinks will again be offered during every meeting with some special events and/or visitors planned to drop in to entertain us along the way. If there are any specific subjects or items of interest you feel may be of value to those who come please make sure you have a chat to Sue about it. Who knows what – or who – will then come along and join us. The next date for the ‘Community Open Spaces’ meeting will be Monday, February 10. 12 – 2pm.

CHURCH SERVICES

Church services for the Parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday, January 19 – Epiphany 2 - at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after by a Parish Communion service which will take place at St. Giles church, Bodiam. There will be no service at St. Mark's church Staplecross today.

Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the first of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times.

Please Note the following:

MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am.

PRAYER REQUESTS- Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity!

If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For: St. James church Ewhurst Green ~ 01580~830601. For: St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~ 01580~830830 - or St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 830327.

Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN?

Please contact me if you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small and you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch.

If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us.

It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning.

Christmas may be now in the dim & distant past and Spring is just around the corner – so there are sure to be a large number of activities being arranged – so please do contact me and let me help spread your news! Thank You.

.