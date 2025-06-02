COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE.1ST JUNE 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS –ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL – PUBLIC OPINION SURVEY - Residents, Businesses and other partners across Rother are invited to take part in a survey to help shape the future of local government in East Sussex. It will focus on plans to create a single council to replace the current County – District and Borough Councils aiming to improve services and local decision-making. The survey will close on June 23rd. with proposals due to be submitted to Government later in September.Government wants to re-organise local government so that everyone in the county gets their services from just one council – replacing previous levels with a single authority. Other options could also be considered if wide public support & government backing is found. With a new council expected to be elected in 2027 and start work in 2028, E.S.C.C. and District & Borough councils are working on an initial plan and are asking residents for their views to ensure the plan we develop will deliver the greatest benefits to our communities. In the interim plan East Sussex, together with the 5 District and Borough councils have set out what they believe any new authority would have to achieve including:*Improving outcomes for residents and communities. – *Making best use of resources now and for the future. – *Enhance local democracy, local identity, transparency, accessibility, local decision making and accountability.- *Support and drive decision making and public service reform at both Sussex and local level. -*Provide a stronger and unified voice to help attract investment and tackle priorities. You can complete this survey online at: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EastSussex.GR/ until 23rd June.

"SUSSEX DAY" - JUNE 16th. Perhaps a reason – or an excuse to re-hang the flags & bunting to celebrate and support another special day in this month’s calendar. Sussex Day (Saint Richard’s Day) Date in the current year: June 16, 2022 Sussex Day is an annual holiday (?) celebrating the rich heritage and culture of the English historic county of Sussex. It is observed on June 16 since it is the feast day of Saint Richard of Chichester, also known as Richard de Wych, venerated as the patron saint of Sussex. The name “Sussex” is derived from the Old English phrase that means the land of the South Saxons. The Kingdom of the South Saxons, commonly referred to as the Kingdom of Sussex, was one of the seven kingdoms of the Anglo-Saxon Heptarchy, alongside East Anglia, Essex, Kent, Mercia, Northumbria, and Wessex. The Kingdom of Sussex was founded circa 470. It became subject to Wessex in 827 and was fully integrated into the crown of Wessex in 860. During the Norman conquest of England, Sussex was the site of the decisive battle between the Anglo-Saxon army of Harold Godwinson and William the Conqueror’s Norman-French troops - and we all know how that went ! In 2006, Worthing resident Ian Steedman came up with the idea of celebrating Sussex Day. He suggested it to local politician Henry Smith, the then leader of West Sussex County Council. Thanks to Smith’s support, the holiday was officially recognized in 2007.

ROTHER RAMBLERS - The ‘walk leaders of this popular walking group are always busy arranging walks for us all to enjoy in the hope of encouraging us to get out & about meet new people enjoy walking and appreciate the glorious countryside on our doorstep. Sadly there are no close walks within our area to offer, but an invite to join them for a 12 mile “Rottingdean circular via the South Downs” on Wednesday June 11thand 7 mile circular walk from Punnett’s Town” on Saturday June 14thhave been received. For a fuller and more detailed information please check out their website www.rotherramblers.org.uk

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY – ANNUAL FUND-RAISING EVENT - ‘MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE -’ Jumble Sales – surprisingly - are always a very popular event and have always been well supported, so here is the Summer follow-up which is sure to please all the faithful followers of this much loved charity and their Fund Raising events.This will take place on Saturday June 7th. at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QG. The doors will open at 2.pm with an admission fee of just 50p. Lots of bargains are sure to be made here and with delightful refreshments available, as well as a Raffle or Tombola also arranged to extend the enjoyment of the afternoon, this promises to be a great few hours for all who come along.

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE ~ ‘OPEN GARDEN SCHEME’The next ‘Open Garden’ event will take place on Saturday June 7that PETT. The entry charge is £5:00. Parking and toilets to be found at Pett Village Hall Pett Road TN35 4HD. Only 1 garden is open today but this is so well worth a visit. “Fairlight End”, Pett Road, TN35 4HB This garden contains swathes of wild flowers, many mature trees, architectural hard landscaping and a plethora of ponds teaming with wildlife, including the famous singing frogs. Refreshments can also be enjoyed here in peace & quiet. This is a stunning garden designed to sit & enjoy – so come visit and do so. Three days later finds us at GUESTLING which will be on Tuesday June 10thEntry charge is £5:00. “Moon Cottage” Humphrey Farm, Friars Hill, TN35 4HJ. Here another stunning garden awaits us. Set in 3.5 acres surrounded by outstanding natural beauty with amazing views. This garden offers a tropical garden and a Victorian ‘peace’ garden including a pet cemetery. Ducks, chickens and a flock of beautiful white doves may be spotted. Being close to the 1066 Walk, this garden has ancient ley lines running through the grounds. Other treasures include a Victorian summerhouse, a stream equipped with a water wheel, large vegetable - & wild gardens and a picnic area. A 200 year old chapel sits in the grounds, adding to the garden’s rich history.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB ‘Bowls Fun Day’This event has been arranged for Sunday June 8th at the clubhouse, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 2.pm and is an invitation for everyone whatever your age or ability to come along for a bit of fun! Games are suitable for all the family and all equipment is provided but please wear flat soled shoes to protect the lawns. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome.

VINEHALL INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES The final concert of this 36TH season will be held on Sunday June 8th at 7.pm when we welcome back the London Brandenburg Ensemble, led by the violinist Jane Gordon. Music by Purcell, Telemann and Bach feature in the first half performance , including Bach’s wonderful Double Violin Concerto.Following the interval we hear two works by Mendelssohn; the Capriccioso Op.81 No 3 and the String Symphony No 12 in G Minor. Reviews attributed to The Independent state “Jane Gordon brings not only a ravishing tone and depth of timbre but a real sense of musical line to everything she plays” This date is definitely not to be missed.

E.P.C. – ‘COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES’

This is a warm & welcoming open invitation to all residents of the Parish to come and spend an hour or so with friends families neighbours and prospective ‘new friends’.The venue is the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Monday June 16th. 12 Noon – 2pm Lots of new different and interesting events –including guest visitors, are planned to ensure you continue to enjoy a variety of friendly enjoyable and informative activities.Light refreshments & hot drinks will again be available.If there are any specific subjects you feel may be of value, interest or benefit to those who attend please let Sue – our always cheerful leader know. Contact her on 01580~831775. The few hours spent during this activity are always a happy and welcoming time – so please come and share it with us.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -The next meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday June 18th. 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. TN32 5QG. The meals served at this endearing dining group are always varied, delicious and appreciated at any time of the year. On the menu today will be ‘Gammon, new potatoes and vegetables followed by Fruit Crumble and Custard’. “Yummy !” We are always happy to welcome those - of 60+ - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals - which include tea or coffee, is £7:00 per person. To allow for the smooth running of this friendly and welcoming dining group and to avoid food wastage, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie -on 01580~ 830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

-EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL – ‘OPEN MEETING’Continuing with their monthly 'Open Meetings' the next local council meeting will take place on Wednesday June 18thtat the Village Hall, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. Please come along, meet your local Councillors - from all levels- Parish – District and County.They are here to serve you and have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have –they’re here to serve you. Please come along -- Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say"

CHURCH SERVICES - .CHURCH SERVICES – for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion Service (BCP) on Sunday June 8th – Pentecost - at 9.30am at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green. This will be followed directly after with a Morning Praise service at 11.15am taken in St Marks’ church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam church, Bodiam.Please remember – Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more in these difficult and worrying times.Please also note the following:MORNING PRAYER is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings at 8.30am PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ is again available at both St, James and St, Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one ~ a friend, family, neighbour or just for humanity !If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ and sadly Funerals, then please get in touch via the telephone ~ 01580~820925. This is checked daily and all calls returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and always, still so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? - PLEASE CONTACT ME - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small and you’d like some extra free advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then do please get in touch.Plans are being made for lots of enjoyable and welcoming events for the benefit of our community ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening ~ If it’s of interest to you ~ it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning...Thank You.