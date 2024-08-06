Starlight Express for Eastbourne Lads

By Sian Hutchinson
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2024

Making Musical theatre history with the introduction of scooter riders

Eastbourne Scooter Riders Jamie Addison and Dante Hutchinson have taken a new direction in musical theatre.

World and british champion Dante and pro rider Jamie now perform in Andrew Lloyd Webber Starlight Express

