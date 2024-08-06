Starlight Express for Eastbourne Lads
Making Musical theatre history with the introduction of scooter riders
Eastbourne Scooter Riders Jamie Addison and Dante Hutchinson have taken a new direction in musical theatre.
World and british champion Dante and pro rider Jamie now perform in Andrew Lloyd Webber Starlight Express
