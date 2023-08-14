Step back in time at Arundel Castle's Characters Through History event this October

This October half-term, history enthusiasts and families alike are invited to immerse themselves in the captivating atmosphere of the 12th century at Arundel Castle’s Characters through History event.

Taking place on Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th October, visitors can experience life as it was centuries ago and will have the unique opportunity to meet and interact with remarkable characters from the castle's storied past. From crusaders and knights to archers and servants, these individuals will bring history to life by sharing their personal stories and providing fascinating insights into people’s daily lives during this remarkable period.

Guests can meet a falconer and his majestic birds, listen to enchanting tales from a storyteller, and enjoy medieval tunes performed by wandering musicians. For those seeking a deeper understanding of the castle's rich heritage, guided tours of the Castle's moat will be available, offering a captivating journey through time.

Characters Through History at Arundel Castle

Throughout the two-day event, there will be demonstrations showcasing historical crafts and weapons, providing an authentic glimpse into the skills and techniques of the era. Visitors over eight years old will also have the chance to try archery under the guidance of experienced instructors, adding an extra layer of excitement to their historical experience.

When it's time to take a break, visitors can purchase refreshments at the Castle's café, restaurant or tea terrace. Alternatively, they can bring their own picnic to enjoy in the Castle grounds.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, said:

“We are thrilled to be hosting our Characters Through History event during part of the October half-term. It’s a great opportunity for individuals of all ages to step back in time and witness the fascinating world of the Norman Period during the 12th century come to life before their eyes. From the vibrant characters to the engaging activities, this event promises an unforgettable journey into the past.ˮ

Tickets for the Characters Through History days are available at www.arundelcastle.org. Tickets are priced from £14 per adult and £6.50 for a child to include the grounds and activities or from £25 per adult, £11.00 for a child and £61.00 for a Family Ticket to include entrance to the Castle. Children under five years old can enter for free.