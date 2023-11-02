Step into a local festive wonderland at the Draper’s Yard Christmas Makers Market in Chichester

Draper’s Yard is excited to announce a Christmas Market with a difference. Featuring some of the area’s most talented makers including artists, ceramists, florists, jewellery makers and more. The Market will place a focus on quality craftsmanship, with a treasure trove of unique and beautiful gifts on display.

Organised by local artist Catherine Rowe, the Christmas Makers Market will bring together talent from across the local area transforming the Draper’s Yard courtyard into an immersive festive experience. Delicious food and drink including a bespoke Christmas Cocktail, mulled wine and churros, will be provided throughout the day and into the night by The Taco Box, alongside their regular menu. N. Coffee Van will also be providing hot drinks by a roaring fire pit.

Catherine comments: “We are so excited to be bringing a Makers Market to the magical setting of Draper’s Yard courtyard. It’s going to be a great opportunity for people to come and discover some truly unique gifts by local creatives whilst soaking up the festive atmosphere. There are so many talented makers here in Chichester and we really wanted to bring everyone together in one place to give visitors the chance to discover, browse and shop for one-of-a-kind gifts. And what better setting than Draper’s Yard – a real hub of local creativity and talent in the city.”

The artists and markers showcasing their creations include Lauri Hopkins, Catherine Rowe Designs, Natalie Lea Owen Jewellery, Toby Bain Artist, Rebecca Snelling Textiles, Sarah Sykes Ceramics, Rosie Barclay Illustration and Ceramics, Diana Benham Ceramics, Sam Bailey Artist, Luna & Bear, Cathartic Collective and The Floral Artisan Boutique. They will all be taking stalls on the day, selling gorgeous gifts and more.

Artist Rosie Curran will also be running her Three Minute Portrait Photo Booth at the Market, creating hand drawn 3-minute portraits that visitors can walk away with for free, between 12-4 on the day.

In the spirit of giving, the Makers Market will be holding a bake sale to raise money for Stonepillow Chichester, a local charity dedicated to supporting homeless and vulnerable people to achieve sustainable independence and wellbeing.

The Draper’s Yard Christmas Makers Market will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 10am until late.