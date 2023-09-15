Stone Cross care home will be having a 'latte' fun at Macmillan Coffee Morning

Staff and residents at Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross are holding a charity coffee morning and bake sale in their garden on 29th September 2023 at 10.30am to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause. The money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.

We are hoping our residents will enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community. Head chef, Dirk Erhlicher, is baking lots of lovely cakes, biscuits and pastriesfor everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home. Some residents are baking cakes and biscuits for the occasion too along with their visitors and members of the community, everyone will be spoilt for choiceHeather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove Care Home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning will be a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad we will be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident at the home, commented: “MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work in the community, we all love raising money for them and the best bit is, we get to each cake at the same time!”

Please come along, have a lovely coffee and cake, and support an amazing cause.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.