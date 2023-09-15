Stone Cross care home will be having a 'latte' fun at Macmillan Coffee Morning
Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause. The money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.
We are hoping our residents will enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community. Head chef, Dirk Erhlicher, is baking lots of lovely cakes, biscuits and pastriesfor everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home. Some residents are baking cakes and biscuits for the occasion too along with their visitors and members of the community, everyone will be spoilt for choiceHeather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove Care Home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning will be a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad we will be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”
A resident at the home, commented: “MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work in the community, we all love raising money for them and the best bit is, we get to each cake at the same time!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
If you wish to attend please do give us a call on 01424 320 620, or if you are looking for care or need any further help.