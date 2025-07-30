Stonepillow's BIG Sleep Out is back!

Join us for an unforgettable night under the stars at Stonepillow's annual BIG Sleep Out! On Saturday, September 20th. We'll gather in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral for a fun-filled event that will support some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than just a sleepout; this is a chance to connect with your community, bond with friends, family or team members, create lasting memories, and support Stonepillow’s mission to prevent homelessness and restore lives!

Get ready for a day packed with entertainment! The BIG Sleep Out boasts an incredible lineup of local musicians and performers, kicking off with classic tunes and local dance groups will get you moving with their dazzling performances. The evening will wind down with relaxing melodies from more local talent, as well as indoor food and entertainment for the sleepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As darkness falls, the BBQ will get going whilst participants transform cardboard into cozy shelters. Unleash your inner architect and design a unique space for the night! The most creative and impressive shelters will win a fantastic prize in our shelter competition.

BIG Sleep Out located in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral

Your support is crucial to making a difference. By securing sponsorship and aiming to help us raise over £25,000, you can help fund vital services for our community's most vulnerable members. £495 funds one of our Day Hubs for a whole day. Rough sleeping in our city is increasing, with Stonepillow working with over 1,000 individuals in our community last year and Stonepillow's BIG Sleep Out is a powerful platform for you to be part of the solution.

A participant of last years BIG Sleep Out said: “You have to try the BIG Sleep Out at least once! You make friends, memories and gain a deeper connection to a charity that does so much in our local community”

Join us at Chichester Cathedral for an event that's more than just a fundraiser – it's an experience that will warm your heart, challenge your creativity, and remind you of the power of community. Together, we can create change and help those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BIG Sleep Out does not aim to replicate homelessness but it will get you out of your comfort zone and give you a small insight into the harsh realities of rough sleeping.

Please head to https://stonepillow.org.uk/the-big-sleep-out-2025/