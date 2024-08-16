Stroke UK hosting a Free Stroke Awareness and prevention event at Sycamore Grove Care Home
Barchester's Sycamore Grove care home are hosting a Stroke awareness event from 2-4pm on Tuesday 20th August and we would like to invite anyone who wishes to attend to come along.
The event will cover Stroke prevention, Stroke awareness and how to help people who have had a Stroke deal with their ongoing conditions.
After the event Sycamore Grove will be hosting a free monthly Stroke cafe on the first Monday of the month from 2-3.30pm where people who need help talking about Strokes and the conditions and ongoing ailments can discuss this in a friendly and empathetic environment. It will be a great place for anyone who wishes to find out more information and it will give everyone an opportunity to talk about how they or their loved ones live with their condition.
Please call Laurence via phone on 01424 320620 or by e-mail- [email protected] to find out more information
