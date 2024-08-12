Summer CRIME Walk in St Leonards
Some old, some new, some creepy, some tragic
Curator Joel Griggs says: “St. Leonards holds such an interesting past of criminal activity, with some curious plots and scheming misdeeds, this area holds many back-street secrets behind it’s beautiful and quaint surroundings. ”
The Crime Walk of Hastings costs £12.50pp.
7pm Start – The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP
9pm Finish – The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP
