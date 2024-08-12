Summer CRIME Walk in St Leonards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Journey through the past on a tour revealing some of the town’s most fascinating crimes…

Some old, some new, some creepy, some tragic, and one which is pure Hidden in the quiet streets of St. Leonards, what deadly deeds went on behind the doors all those years ago…?

Curator Joel Griggs says: “St. Leonards holds such an interesting past of criminal activity, with some curious plots and scheming misdeeds, this area holds many back-street secrets behind it’s beautiful and quaint surroundings. ”

The Crime Walk of Hastings costs £12.50pp.

7pm Start – The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP

9pm Finish – The True CRIME Museum, White Rock, Hastings Seafront, TN34 1JP