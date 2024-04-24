Summer Fayre in aid of Fire Fighter Charity
Come along and join My Choice Children's Homes on June 8, at Mill Green Business Estate, Mill Green Road to help raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.
After the success of last year's event we want to make this years even bigger and raise as much money as we can for this worthy charity.
We have so much going on, food, cakes and bakes for sale, dog show, face painting, glitter tattoos, bouncy castle, craft items to decorate, personalised and home made items for sale, Tombola, Raffle, and much more.
Keep an eye out on social media for further details.
This will be a fun day for all the family, entry is free, we look forward to seeing you there.