Summer Fayre in aid of Fire Fighter Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the success of last year's event we want to make this years even bigger and raise as much money as we can for this worthy charity.

We have so much going on, food, cakes and bakes for sale, dog show, face painting, glitter tattoos, bouncy castle, craft items to decorate, personalised and home made items for sale, Tombola, Raffle, and much more.

Keep an eye out on social media for further details.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...