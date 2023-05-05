Summer fete returns at Horsham Hospital

Submitted article

Join Horsham Football Club Mascot Howie the Hornet and friends at 1pm for the opening of the event, which is organised by The League of Friends of Horsham Hospital.

The League of Friends has been supporting Horsham Hospital patients and staff and raising awareness of the hospital community since 1959.

The summer fete is one of the League's flagship fundraising events and it aims to be a fun-filled afternoon for all the family.

There will be live music, children's attractions, stalls, cakes and ice-creams. We will also be joined by representatives of the emergency services and representatives from some other local charities.