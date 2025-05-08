Sun Records, The Concert coming to Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Where Rock'n'Roll Was Born! On July 18, 1953, Elvis Presley first walked through the doors of the Sun Record Company, paid $3.98 and recorded a double-sided demo acetate, ‘My Happiness’ and ‘That's When Your Heartaches Begin’. The rest became Rock’n’Roll history!

Starring a multi-talented cast of singers and a supporting cast of amazing musicians, revisit the recording studio and the legendary record label that brought you Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Rufus Thomas and scores more rockin' pioneers, as they once again come to life live on stage.

The fantastic Sun Records, The Concert which will be coming to the Pavilion theatre in Worthing on 11th June.