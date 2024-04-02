Sussex couple to raffle off £1.5m family home for just £5 a ticket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bella (52) and her husband Nick (53) met in their mid-30s when they were ready to start a family and settle down.

After their children began primary school, they embarked on two self-builds and a barn renovation. Within 10 years, they have transformed their initial £100k investment into a property now valued at £1.5 million, which they are now raffling off for just £5 per ticket!

Despite some prior experience in property renovations, the couple had no background in building houses. They credit their success to knowing that anything is achievable with sheer hard work, strong belief and determination.

This stunning property could be yours for just £5.

In November 2005, Bella and Nick each owned properties in Eastbourne and Brighton, respectively. Just over six months after meeting, they found out they were expecting their first son. In a rush to find a family home, they decided to rent out their properties and purchase a 'new build', which required little maintenance thus allowing them to focus on their most important role as new parents.

After three years and their second son's birth, they moved into a small cottage, but with cramped living conditions, they soon planned a two-storey extension. This sparked their passion for building their own house from scratch.

After reading through dozens of self-build magazines and watching every episode of Grand Designs, they put their cottage on the market and went about searching for a plot within their small budget. Eventually, they secured some land with the potential for the development of a little barn as well as a ‘new build’ property. After converting it, selling the separated barn on the land, provided the funds to build their first home, a Scottish Long House design using the modern building technology SIP.

Their transformative experience taught them that taking big risks could lead to significant achievements. Despite challenges, limited finances, and no formal qualifications in the building industry, the couple's determination and efforts resulted in a fulfilling accomplishment. Their newfound passion for building led them to embark on another self-build project just three years later.

An architectural masterpiece located just a 10-minute walk from Battle high street.

After selling, and then renting nearby, as well as losing a plot they had set their hearts on, they eventually purchased a beautiful piece of land in Battle.

Despite vowing never to live in a caravan again, they soon found themselves placing a deposit on two quite old and damp static homes. In August 2019, they moved to the site with a mix of nervousness and excitement. With the prior experience of completing a build, they felt more prepared for what lay ahead, utilising some knowledge to their benefit.

However, they were not ready for the turn of events that drastically altered all our lives within a few months. Shortly after the commencement of laying foundations, the sudden lockdowns were announced, creating uncertainty in navigating the build during such a challenging time.

After facing significant foundation issues resulting in some frustrating costs and delays, they were fortunate to receive their timber frame just before the company had to shut down for three months.

The perfect location offers a seamless blend with nature.

Due to hotel closures across the country, their tradesmen were restricted to local work meaning they were able to quickly assemble their team to commence construction. While Nick balanced his job and the project every waking hour, spending all his spare time on the build, Bella focused on internal requirements such as the kitchen, flooring, sanitary ware, carpets, and everything down to light switches. Throughout that year, their lives revolved around the project, demanding immense effort and dedication from them both.

Somehow, with a more realistic budget, their experience, sheer hard work, and importantly a fantastic team, they were able to move into part of the house by the October and then spent the following 12 months finishing the house.

“We’re extremely proud of this achievement; it is a wonderful family home that just a few years ago we could have only dreamt of owning. Despite our love for the house and location, we feel that there is one more project left for us," said Bella.

"The past few years have been challenging, with the unexpected loss of my mother and then my father experiencing some serious health problems. These struggles have reminded us that life is fleeting and it is time for us to put our long-term plans into place.

Your private oasis awaits you.

"Our vision for the long term is to create a wellness glamping site in a serene countryside location, where local practitioners can work and host retreats with on-site accommodation. By raffling our house, we hope to turn this dream into a reality. We are thrilled at the prospect of handing over the keys to the lucky winners and raising money for some worthy causes. Best of luck to all the participants.”

Located in a perfect setting of countryside and convenience, this home is just a 10-minute walk from the historic town of Battle. Easy commutes with the railway station less than two miles away, reaching London Bridge in just over an hour. Nearby towns: Tunbridge Wells, Rye and Hastings are within easy reach as is the beautiful Camber Sands.

The U-shaped design of the house offers numerous opportunities for a large family or even a multi-generational living arrangement. Looking out onto fields and woodland, the house sits in half an acre and comprises of; an entrance hall, cloakroom, utility room, boot room, study, living room, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 bedrooms, family bath/shower room, 2 en-suite bathrooms, a stunning terrace courtyard with garden beyond, swimming pool, front garden and off road parking for several cars.

Other features include a self-heating swimming pool, electric car charger, air source heat pump, MVHR, triple-glazed windows, Ethernet cabling throughout and an Everhot oven.

Participate in this amazing prize draw and you will have a chance to win this five-bedroom house with a swimming pool, all for just £5! In addition, you will be supporting two Sussex charities; The Matthew 25 Mission and Warming up the Homeless.

This is more than a raffle; it is a gateway to a new life in a home that blends family living with luxury and tranquillity. You can choose to move in, rent out, or even sell the property.

The prize includes stamp duty, legal fees + £10k to help with settling in. Compared to the lottery you have a much higher chance of winning. Enter and claim your free tickets with the bundle promo running by scanning the QR code or visiting www.raffall.com/bellabee T&Cs apply.

