Sussex Egyptology Society: Decoding Egyptian Art

Alan Lloyd in Egypt

Sussex Egyptology Society welcomes renowned Egyptologist Professor Alan Lloyd to Worthing for our last lecture of 2025.

Professor Alan Lloyd began his career in Egyptology back in the 1960's when he achieved a degree in Ancient Egyptian and Coptic from Oxford University.

He has since studied an MA and PhD and has worked at Swansea University since 1967, where he lectures on Ancient Egypt, as well as writing books and papers and appearing on TV documentaries, and being the Vice President of the Egypt Exploration Society.

Alan will be talking at our Worthing venue on art in ancient Egypt - seeing art as a complex and multifaceted visual language, serving a number of functions. He will demonstrate how ancient Egyptian art projected an image of order and stability, which prevailed eternally in both the realms of the living and the dead.

Saturday, November 29, 2-4:30pm at Davison School For Girls, Selbourne Road, Worthing, BN11 2JX.

No need to book - simply turn up! Cost - £5 for non-members (refundable against membership fees if you subsequently join the Society). For further information, please see www.egyptology-uk.com