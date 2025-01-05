Sussex Egyptology Society talk - Pharaoh Mentuhotep II

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Egyptology Society welcomes Maarten Praet to their Horsham venue to tell us all about his work researching the reign of Pharaoh Mentuhotep II, who ruled Egypt for over 50 years in the 21st century BC.

Maarten will coming from Baltimore, USA, to talk to us about his research findings on the Pharaoh, Mentuhotep II.

After completing 3 Masters degrees in Belgium, Maarten decided to study for his PhD at the John Hopkins University, Baltimore. He is studying the reign of Mentuhotep II, and specifically, the fragments of his funerary temple at Deir-El-Bahari, (near modern-day Luxor), which have ended up being scattered in museums around the world.

Maarten's talk will cover both information about Mentuhotep II's lengthy reign, as well as telling us about the excavation of his temple, over 100 years ago.

Maarten Praet

Saturday 29th March 2025 2-4:30pm at Business and Enterpise Centre, Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, RH13 5NT.

No need to book - simply tun up and pay on the door. £5 for non-members - refundable against membership subscription if you subsequently join Sussex Egyptology Society.