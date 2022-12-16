Sussex environmental charity CPRE reveals Festival of Spring programme

A Sussex charity is offering a festival pass for its Festival of Spring programme of virtual talks.

The start of spring at Weald Farm

CPRE Sussex is hosting five talks from January to March with topics ranging from rewilding an urban garden to encounters with Arctic wolves.

Anyone who buys a festival pass will be able to attend all five talks for the price of four.

Funds raised will be shared between the charities taking part, including CPRE Sussex and Sussex Wildlife Trust.

“Our Festival of Spring pass is the ideal Christmas present for nature lovers, budding conservationists and city dwellers who want to know more about the countryside on their doorstep,” said CPRE Sussex director Brian Kilkelly.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about some of the projects shaping a greener future for Sussex and beyond.”

Festival of Spring starts in January, 2023, with a presentation by Alice Parfitt, of Buglife, on the Changing Chalk partnership.

In February, Dr Gerry Maguire Thompson will share his garden rewilding story and Dr Roger Smith will discuss his fascinating encounters with Arctic wolves during an expedition to Canada.

In March, Henri Brocklebank from Sussex Wildlife Trust will give an insight into the Sussex kelp restoration project and Amanda Millar from Sussex Bat Group will talk about her rescue and rehabilitation work.

Tickets for individual events are £8 for non-members, £5 for CPRE Sussex members and £1 for concessions.

A festival pass is £32 for non-members, £20 for CPRE Sussex members and £4 for concessions.

