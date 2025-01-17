Sussex Longdog Association’s Annual Indoor Dog Show returns!
This year’s show promises to be a fantastic occasion for dog lovers of all ages, with plenty to see and do. The main event, exclusively for Longdogs, Lurchers, Greyhounds, Whippets, and Terriers, will feature professional judging starting at 1:00 PM. If your dog fits the bill and you’d like to compete, call Sue on 07979 488951 for more information and to book your spot.
Fun Family Dog Show Categories
In addition to the main event, a Fun Family Dog Show will also take place, offering a chance for dogs of all breeds and backgrounds to shine. Categories include:
- Best Puppy
- Prettiest Bitch
- Handsome Dog
- Best Cross Breed
- Best Rescue
- Golden Oldies
- Waggiest Tail
- The Dog the Judge Would Most Like to Take Home
- Best in Show
Think your pooch has what it takes to impress the judges? Be sure to contact Sue on 07979 488951 to secure your place!
Stalls and Refreshments
No dog show would be complete without plenty of shopping and refreshments! Visitors can look forward to:
- Libbees of Sussex, serving delicious snacks and beverages.
- Sleekhound Pet Supplies, offering a variety of pet products.
- Adored Dog Naturally Good Products, showcasing their range of natural pet care items.
- A tombola stall run by the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust and volunteers, where you can try your luck and support a great cause.
A Fun Day Out for Everyone
Whether you're a proud dog owner, an animal enthusiast, or simply looking for a great day out, this event promises something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the amazing bond between people and their canine companions.
Save the date – Sunday 2nd February – and join us for a pawsome day at Plumpton Equine College!