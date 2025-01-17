Sussex Longdog Association’s Annual Indoor Dog Show returns!

By Michael Harrod
Contributor
Published 17th Jan 2025, 13:58 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 14:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Get ready for a day of wagging tails, furry friends, and family fun as the Sussex Longdog Association hosts its highly anticipated Annual Indoor Dog Show on Sunday, 2nd February. The event will take place at Plumpton Equine College, located at Plumpton, BN7 3AE.

This year’s show promises to be a fantastic occasion for dog lovers of all ages, with plenty to see and do. The main event, exclusively for Longdogs, Lurchers, Greyhounds, Whippets, and Terriers, will feature professional judging starting at 1:00 PM. If your dog fits the bill and you’d like to compete, call Sue on 07979 488951 for more information and to book your spot.

Fun Family Dog Show Categories

In addition to the main event, a Fun Family Dog Show will also take place, offering a chance for dogs of all breeds and backgrounds to shine. Categories include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust at Plumpton College, 2023Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust at Plumpton College, 2023
Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust at Plumpton College, 2023
  • Best Puppy
  • Prettiest Bitch
  • Handsome Dog
  • Best Cross Breed
  • Best Rescue
  • Golden Oldies
  • Waggiest Tail
  • The Dog the Judge Would Most Like to Take Home
  • Best in Show

Think your pooch has what it takes to impress the judges? Be sure to contact Sue on 07979 488951 to secure your place!

Stalls and Refreshments

No dog show would be complete without plenty of shopping and refreshments! Visitors can look forward to:

Sussex Longdog Association’s Annual Indoor Dog Show.Sussex Longdog Association’s Annual Indoor Dog Show.
Sussex Longdog Association’s Annual Indoor Dog Show.
  • Libbees of Sussex, serving delicious snacks and beverages.
  • Sleekhound Pet Supplies, offering a variety of pet products.
  • Adored Dog Naturally Good Products, showcasing their range of natural pet care items.
  • A tombola stall run by the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust and volunteers, where you can try your luck and support a great cause.

A Fun Day Out for Everyone

Whether you're a proud dog owner, an animal enthusiast, or simply looking for a great day out, this event promises something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the amazing bond between people and their canine companions.

Save the date – Sunday 2nd February – and join us for a pawsome day at Plumpton Equine College!

Related topics:Terriers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice