Sussex Longdog Association’s Annual Indoor Dog Show returns!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for a day of wagging tails, furry friends, and family fun as the Sussex Longdog Association hosts its highly anticipated Annual Indoor Dog Show on Sunday, 2nd February. The event will take place at Plumpton Equine College, located at Plumpton, BN7 3AE.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s show promises to be a fantastic occasion for dog lovers of all ages, with plenty to see and do. The main event, exclusively for Longdogs, Lurchers, Greyhounds, Whippets, and Terriers, will feature professional judging starting at 1:00 PM. If your dog fits the bill and you’d like to compete, call Sue on 07979 488951 for more information and to book your spot.

Fun Family Dog Show Categories

In addition to the main event, a Fun Family Dog Show will also take place, offering a chance for dogs of all breeds and backgrounds to shine. Categories include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust at Plumpton College, 2023

Best Puppy

Prettiest Bitch

Handsome Dog

Best Cross Breed

Best Rescue

Golden Oldies

Waggiest Tail

The Dog the Judge Would Most Like to Take Home

Best in Show

Think your pooch has what it takes to impress the judges? Be sure to contact Sue on 07979 488951 to secure your place!

Stalls and Refreshments

No dog show would be complete without plenty of shopping and refreshments! Visitors can look forward to:

Sussex Longdog Association’s Annual Indoor Dog Show.

Libbees of Sussex, serving delicious snacks and beverages.

Sleekhound Pet Supplies, offering a variety of pet products.

Adored Dog Naturally Good Products, showcasing their range of natural pet care items.

A tombola stall run by the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust and volunteers, where you can try your luck and support a great cause.

A Fun Day Out for Everyone

Whether you're a proud dog owner, an animal enthusiast, or simply looking for a great day out, this event promises something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the amazing bond between people and their canine companions.

Save the date – Sunday 2nd February – and join us for a pawsome day at Plumpton Equine College!