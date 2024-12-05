Sussex museum makes blooming marvellous discovery
In an exhibition filled with delightful discoveries – like the revelation that The Snowman is “not a parable about death” as per Briggs’s own notes – Joleene unearthed another fascinating find. Hidden beneath tape and glue was an earlier cover design, ultimately rejected by Briggs.
His reasons? He felt his depiction of Father Christmas had “hips [that are] too wide,” and “arms too fleshy,” which he decided he must “cover in sleeves.”
This alternative version offers a different take on the iconic character. Here, Father Christmas appears burlier, with sunburnt arms and a beard that suggests a begrudging frown. The final published version transforms him into a more endearing figure. A smile peeks from behind his beard, and his small, expressive eyes give him a warm, friendlier feel.
Although this particular board isn’t on display, visitors can explore a wonderful selection of artwork pages from the classic book, complete with Briggs’ own handwritten notes in the margins. The show closes on December 22.