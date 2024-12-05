Sussex museum makes blooming marvellous discovery

As Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft prepare to bid farewell to Bloomin’ Brilliant: The Life and Work of Raymond Briggs, its Collections Officer, Joleene New, made an incredible discovery hidden on an original artwork board for the Briggs classic, Father Christmas Goes on Holiday (1975).

In an exhibition filled with delightful discoveries – like the revelation that The Snowman is “not a parable about death” as per Briggs’s own notes – Joleene unearthed another fascinating find. Hidden beneath tape and glue was an earlier cover design, ultimately rejected by Briggs.

His reasons? He felt his depiction of Father Christmas had “hips [that are] too wide,” and “arms too fleshy,” which he decided he must “cover in sleeves.”

This alternative version offers a different take on the iconic character. Here, Father Christmas appears burlier, with sunburnt arms and a beard that suggests a begrudging frown. The final published version transforms him into a more endearing figure. A smile peeks from behind his beard, and his small, expressive eyes give him a warm, friendlier feel.

Although this particular board isn’t on display, visitors can explore a wonderful selection of artwork pages from the classic book, complete with Briggs’ own handwritten notes in the margins. The show closes on December 22.