Sussex schools and rugby clubs given chance to win free equipment

With the Women’s Six Nations having just come to an end, clubs across the county have the chance to win a free training pack from Aramis Rugby, including specialist training balls, designed to develop passing and help promote attacking, running rugby.

Aramis Rugby, a family-run business based in Devon, provided training, grounds, and fitness equipment to all 20 teams at last year’s Rugby World Cup and is also an official partner of the Italian, Fijian, and Samoan national teams.

With Aramis’ partners Italy taking part in the recent Women’s Six Nations, the company looks to continue its commitment to growing the game at grassroots level by running a competition for local Sussex clubs and schools to gain access to world-leading training equipment.

Italian rugby coach with Aramis Rugby equipment.

Coupled with its work in the professional game, Aramis Rugby provides training equipment and kit to hundreds of grassroots clubs across Europe, with Sussex one of its key areas.

Roshni Mahajan, sales director at Aramis Rugby, said: “It has been absolutely amazing to be supplying equipment to the best teams and players in world rugby. Seeing so many of our products being used at the Rugby World Cup and Six Nations is something everyone at the company is incredibly proud of.

“As a family-run business Aramis Rugby is built around the very best values and whenever we begin working with a new professional club, or partner with an international team, we also think carefully about how we can use that success to support the growth of the game and help grassroots teams.

“We wanted to celebrate our involvement at the World Cup by offering schools and junior rugby teams in our key areas the chance to win free equipment similar to that used in France, so have launched a competition in Sussex doing just that.”

To be in with a chance of winning, schools or junior clubs simply need to email Aramis Rugby’s PR partner at [email protected] with your school or club name, where you are based and contact details.

One winner will be randomly selected and then notified by email, if successful, on 28th May.

Mahajan added: “We know schools and junior clubs rely heavily on volunteers and sometimes struggle for equipment, so we’re keen to do our bit in helping clubs spread a love of the game, help more children get active, and maybe produce some future internationals along the way.”