Sussex singer/songwriter's sound 'one of a kind'

Hailing from the Bexhill-on-Sea area, she crafts music and art that delve into a myriad of possibilities. Her sound is so distinct that it defies comparison to anything else out there.

In fact, she might have even crafted her very own music genre! This is a testament to her ability to stand out and consistently create music that is both catchy and innovative.

Illeeria released a single, “Inside My World,” on March 22. The track feels like a perfect introduction to her unique sound. It showcases her vocal range and ability to sing emotionally while providing melodic hooks.

Her singing style is reminiscent of classic artists such as Alicia Keys, but she has a personality that stands out for its one-of-a kind character. It's worth noting that the level of quality in this particular production is truly remarkable, especially when one considers that Illeeria made her debut just a few short months prior.

It's a showcase of her talent and dedication, and she was able to deliver such a captivating performance in such a short amount of time, making a lasting impact.

Her first single was released in January. The song, titled “Drakaina,” explored a blend of Asian music influences and rock, combining intricate melodies and energy in equal parts. This fusion of genres not only demonstrates her creativity but also expands the horizons of her artistic expression, stretching her range and highlighting the many possibilities of her vision.

From the get-go, the song helped her find a large audience almost overnight! Illeeria’s subsequent singles were equally as well received. “Lunar Year Of The Dragon” (inspired by her personal favourite zodiac) and “You and I” are kaleidoscopic examples of Illeeria’s versatility and ability to constantly take her music to new and unexpected places.

At its core, each of Illeeria’s songs is so personal, as she creates melodies inspired by her emotions and shares them through heartfelt lyrics. She loves to be creative and make music as an opportunity to share her personal stories and feelings, creating a connection with her audience and inviting them to reflect and discover themselves through sound. This genuine approach helps her build meaningful relationships with her listeners, fostering a sense of belonging and community.

The artist is quickly growing her fanbase as people continue to discover her songs and media on the Internet. Recently, she found out that she will receive the much sought-after 100k Silver award! She accomplished such a milestone in a matter of weeks, which is extremely impressive, especially with so much competition out there! She currently has over 150k subscribers on Youtube and still growing. https://www.youtube.com/@illeeria

As a music maker, gamer, and outspoken animal lover, Illeeria has so much to offer, and she is eager to connect with people on all levels. She has also explored ambient music with her album “Illeerian Serenity,” which offers a peaceful and soothing sound. Illeeria has a really fantastic voice that lends itself well to her experimental style of songwriting and production.

Her singing style captures the soulfulness and nuances of some of the best R&B singers, but she also has an experimental and kind approach with so much depth, which is reminiscent of artists like Björk, only to mention one. However, she is also really into the idea of releasing instrumental tracks.

At times, instrumental music can create a much more immersive and textual listening experience, so it’s a really great way to build a sonic landscape that will mesmerize the audience. This is why she also loves to release instrumental versions of her songs, including her latest single, Inside My World.

By incorporating elements from different musical styles, Illeeria adds depth and dimension to her music, appealing to a wider audience and staying true to her creative freedom. Illeeria’s music transcends mere entertainment, serving as a guiding force for listeners to embark on a journey of self discovery andintrospection.

Her songs are like a sanctuary where individuals can explore the depths of their emotions or simply enjoy a relaxing and soothing time. Because of such a deep connection with people, Illeeria is quickly gaining more traction in the music scene, appealing to large online crowds on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and many more.

