Sutton and District Horticultural Society Spring Show 2023

This year's Sutton and District Horticultural Society Spring Show will be held on Sunday April 2 in the Sutton Village Hall and open for visitors from 2.30pm - 4.30pm.

Prize giving will be at 4pm followed by a raffle. Refreshments and home-made cakes will be available.

The show is open to everyone and entry forms are to be found in the programme or from the Sutton website suttonandbarlavington.co.uk/horticultural-society

In the horticultural classes please note the new class 14 for double narcissi.

The floral are classes were very well supported last year and it would be lovely if this continued. The photography classes did not have many entries last Spring, but hopefully the categories chosen for this year's show will inspire and encourage more entries. Junior entries were up last year on previous and the standards very high - it would be great to see this carry on.

Entries should be submitted by 6pm on Friday March 31 in the special entry box outside Hurst Cottage in Sutton as usual. On the day entries must be staged my 10.45am.

