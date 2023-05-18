Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’

Synethesia - a live performance by two Worthing undergraduates at Steyning church

Synesthesia is a live performance by two Worthing undergraduates performing their inaugural live concert in Worthing West Sussex, Saturday May 20 2023 at 3pm.

By Robert WhealContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 09:24 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Synesthesia is a collaborative project by two emerging local artists:

Visual artist Jiating Yang, who recently graduated from the University of Brighton with an MA in Illustration, and musician Tobias Wheal, who is currently studying on BA Hons Music Performance at Northbrook College.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Linking to the project's name Synesthesia, people seeing colours when they hear music, dynamic animation will project onto the inside of St Botolph's church in response to the live organ performance.

Most Popular

The music will showcase contemporary pieces by composers Philip Glass and Michael Nyman, including Opening from Glassworks, Timelapse, Mad Rush and Koyaanisqatsi. In addition to this, there will be an original composition written for Synesthesia by Tobias Wheal.

Synesthesia is a drop in performance where the audience is encouraged to walk around and become immersed in the experience.

The event is free and optional donation are welcomed to help fundraising for St Botolph's church and local charity Guildcare.