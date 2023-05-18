Synethesia - a live performance by two Worthing undergraduates at Steyning church

Synesthesia is a live performance by two Worthing undergraduates performing their inaugural live concert in Worthing West Sussex, Saturday May 20 2023 at 3pm.

Synesthesia is a collaborative project by two emerging local artists:

Visual artist Jiating Yang, who recently graduated from the University of Brighton with an MA in Illustration, and musician Tobias Wheal, who is currently studying on BA Hons Music Performance at Northbrook College.

Linking to the project's name Synesthesia, people seeing colours when they hear music, dynamic animation will project onto the inside of St Botolph's church in response to the live organ performance.

The music will showcase contemporary pieces by composers Philip Glass and Michael Nyman, including Opening from Glassworks, Timelapse, Mad Rush and Koyaanisqatsi. In addition to this, there will be an original composition written for Synesthesia by Tobias Wheal.

Synesthesia is a drop in performance where the audience is encouraged to walk around and become immersed in the experience.