Take flight this half-term with Goodwood’s unique Drone Masters experience

This February half-term, Goodwood has partnered up with Innovative STEM education provider, Drone City, to invite families to soar into the future with the exhilarating Drone Masters: Code and Fly experience. Hosted at The Goodwood Hotel, this cutting-edge STEM activity, inspired by the world-famous Festival of Speed, is open to both hotel guests staying for the February half term and local families, providing a unique opportunity to learn, create and compete.

Infused with Goodwood’s signature originality and authenticity, the Drone Masters experience promises a half term activity like no other.

Set amidst Goodwood’s 11,000 acres of parkland and inspired by its rich sporting heritage, the Drone Masters Code & Fly session reflects the Festival of Speed’s ethos of innovation and excitement, empowering kids and teens to explore world-class technology this half-term. Designed for budding engineers and adventurers of all ages, participants will be introduced to the world of coding and drone obstacle courses, sparking excitement and curiosity in a way only Goodwood can deliver.

With four sessions available on Saturday 15 February, families can enjoy this engaging activity while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the Goodwood Estate.

Sessions are designed for all skill levels and include:

● Hands-on coding to programme drones, exploring the fundamentals of programming through interactive drone coding challenges, developing critical thinking and problem-solving.

● Navigating drones through a thrilling obstacle course, mastering hand-eye coordination and quick decision-making skills.

● Learning the technology behind modern drones, making STEM fun and accessible.

The Drone Masters Code & Fly sessions are open to all, whether staying at The Goodwood Hotel or simply looking for a unique family experience in West Sussex this half-term. Guests who book a stay can enjoy exclusive access to the full range of kids' activities available throughout their stay ensuring every family member has a chance to create lasting memories.

The Drone Masters experience is just one highlight of an exciting calendar of half-term activities at Goodwood. Families staying at The Goodwood Hotel can explore a week-long programme of creative workshops, sporting challenges, and farm-to-table experiences, all inspired by Goodwood’s unique heritage and natural surroundings.

From learning to make gut-friendly chocolate bars and competing in a Members Meeting-inspired sports day to joining farm safaris and cricket games steeped in Goodwood’s sporting history, every activity reflects the Estate’s ethos of combining learning, fun and connection to nature. Together, these experiences create a holiday that’s as entertaining as it is memorable.

Details:

Drone Master Code & Fly STEM Session at Goodwood this Half Term

● Activity Dates: Saturday 15 January 2025, with sessions taking place throughout the day.

● Location: The Goodwood Hotel, Goodwood, West Sussex.

● Booking: Visit www.goodwood.com/drone-masters or email [email protected] to book a hotel stay.

Prices: £25 per child for the Drone Masters activity.

Prices for an overnight stay at The Goodwood Hotel are from £150 per night from stays on Saturday 15 through to Sunday 23 February 2025.