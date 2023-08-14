Take the weight off your feet by supporting Hastings Pride 2023

Things Can only get Better! This year Hastings Pride returns to ‘The Oval’ Bohemia Road.

The theme for this year has been inspired by their Special Guests D:Ream as the community celebrates 'Love and Hope as we all 'Gather Under the Rainbow Umbrella'.

From now until Sunday August 20, you can take the weight of your feet by supporting Hastings Pride. You can donate to Hastings Pride and get a table for 4 or 6 people to use throughout the day at the event., Simply go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hastings-pride-2023

Tables are limited so get yours today while you still can and support Hastings Pride as you get to sit in comfort for the whole day.

Hastings Pride is the only Free Pride in Sussex and this year is being held Bank Holiday Sunday 27th of August at The Oval Bohemia Road.