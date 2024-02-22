BREAKING

Talk by Christopher Steele, who was taken to court by Donald Trump

An exciting event is coming to Littlehampton this March, hosted by East Beach Cafe. The restaurant have invited Christopher Steele to come along and talk about the dossier that changed his life.
By siabhon jonesContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 15:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ex MI6 agent, Christopher Steele reveals the inside story and will be joining us at the restaurant for supper and a talk about the dossier that changed his life.

The evening will see exciting conversations around the dossier and Christopher’s ordeal - can you imagine being sued by Donald Trump!?

Related topics:Donald TrumpLittlehampton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice