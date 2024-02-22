Talk by Christopher Steele, who was taken to court by Donald Trump
An exciting event is coming to Littlehampton this March, hosted by East Beach Cafe. The restaurant have invited Christopher Steele to come along and talk about the dossier that changed his life.
Ex MI6 agent, Christopher Steele reveals the inside story and will be joining us at the restaurant for supper and a talk about the dossier that changed his life.
The evening will see exciting conversations around the dossier and Christopher’s ordeal - can you imagine being sued by Donald Trump!?