Talk in Lewes by Peter Thurman on designing and working with trees

Peter’s talk on Tuesday May 16 at 10:30am will illustrate the beauty and tenacity of trees, explain their benefits and threats, and show examples of how they can be used in the landscape. This talk will be via Zoom.

Peter Thurman

Peter’s talk will illustrate the beauty and tenacity of trees, explain their benefits and threats, and show examples of how they can be used in the landscape.

Peter Thurman is a member of The Trees Committee of Friends of Lewes, (Lewes Urban Arboretum Project).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Kew-trained landscape and garden designer and a tree, environmental and horticultural consultant with over 30 years’ experience, he is also a published author, writer and teacher.

Based in Sussex, Peter often works abroad on commissions worldwide. He is a teacher and examiner at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and the London College of Garden Design.

He writes regularly for professional journals and magazines, and is in demand as a speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This talk is free to members of the Friends of Lewes, and £4 to non-members. Non-members can buy a ticket (£4) from TicketSource – ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-lewes – which will provide a link for this Zoom talk.