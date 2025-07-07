Talk on Closing the Green Gap with Tayshan Hayden-Smith
“Green spaces shouldn’t be a privilege.” Tayshan Hayden-Smith, founder of Grow to Know, is set to join Lighthouse for a week-long artist residency, that'll culminate with an evening of conversation, community, and music at the Lighthouse Project Space.
Together, we’ll explore how accessible green spaces can strengthen community bonds, deepen our connection to the environment, support mental wellbeing, and create opportunities for healing, resistance, and joy. This is a space to reflect, imagine, and connect - with one another and with the land around us.
This evening invites everyone to be part of the conversation - and the movement.
Friday 1 August 2025 | 6.30 - 11 PM | Ticketed event: PWYD www.lighthouse.org.uk