Taylor Wimpey mark New Homes Week with buyer focused weekend event in Hassocks

The event will be held at Taylor Wimpey’s Ockley Park development on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3, from 10am until 5pm.

Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to view the development and learn about all the benefits of purchasing a new build home.

As part of the housebuilder’s support for New Homes Week, which runs from Monday, February 26 to Sunday, March 3, the weekend event will walk Taylor Wimpey customers through how they each could save over £2,200 a year on energy bills*, and how new residents at Ockley Park benefit from a 10-year NHBC warranty.

Taylor Wimpey's Ockley Park development, Hassocks.

Visitors will also be able to see some of the homes at Ockley Park, which are all energy efficient. Selected homes come with triple glazing, electric vehicle charging ports and PV panels.

New Homes Week is an annual celebration of new build homes. The campaign is delivered by the Home Builders Federation to provide a positive platform for the home building industry, new build homeowners and potential home buyers to celebrate the benefits of new build homes.

The theme for the 2024 New Homes Week is ‘Tomorrow awaits: Make it yours’. The focus is on increasing energy efficiency, the relative simplicity of the buying process, peace of mind cover and the value for money new build homes offer first time buyers, second steppers and downsizers.

Mary O'Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting a Benefits of Buying New event this weekend at our Ockley Park development in Hassocks as part of our ongoing support for New Homes Week.

“Our new build homes come with a smaller carbon footprint than an equivalent second-hand property and we carefully consider how to design our homes to be energy efficient with sustainable features.

“We’re looking forward to showing our visitors around and hopefully helping them find their dream home. We encourage anyone who’s interested in learning about the benefits of buying a new build home at Ockley Park to secure their place at the weekend event on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd February by booking an appointment.”

Surrounded by green open space, residents will also be close to a range of amenities and local schools in the nearby Hassocks village. Hassocks Train Station is a walk or short drive away, and provides direct transport links to popular destinations such as London, Brighton and Gatwick Airport.

The 500-home Ockley Park, located at 1 Avenue De Warenne, provides a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, starting from £385,000. The development has its own community park, orchard and large public open space.

To find out more information about Ockley Park, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks/ockley-park.