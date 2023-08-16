Taylor Wimpey to host Moving Made Easier events across its developments in the Southern Counties

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is hosting information events across its developments

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a selection of Moving Made Easier events across its developments in the Southern Counties, to ensure customers are aware of the incentives and offers available to make their dream move possible.

Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners.

Rosamund Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to all of our developments this September, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we can help you to find your dream home and make your move more affordable.

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into. ”

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September:

Moving Made Easier with Ready to Go Homes at Gillingham Lakes, Off Addison Close, Gillingham, Dorset, SP8 4JS. 2, 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £239,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/gillingham/gillingham-lakes

Moving Made Easier with Ready to Go Homes at The Hedgerows, Fontwell Avenue, Westergate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO20 3AR. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £380,000 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/chichester/the-hedgerows

Moving Made Easier with Ready to Go Homes at Woodlands Chase, Whiteley Way, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7QG. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and 2 & 3 bedroom homes from £210,000 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/whiteley/woodlands-chase

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September:

Moving Made Easier with tailored incentives at Barley Grange, Narcissus Rise, Worthing, West Sussex, BN13 3XY. 2 & 3 bedroom homes from £340,000

Moving Made Easier with Part Exchange* at Broadleaf Park, Harrison Way, Rownhams, Southampton, Hampshire, SO16 8NG. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £382,000

Moving Made Easier with Ready to Go Homes at Downland at Kingsgrove, Elder Way, Wantage, Oxfordshire, OX12 7FT. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £425,000

Moving Made Easier with Part Exchange* and Easymover* at Shaw Valley, Woodlark Road, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 2FN. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £429,000