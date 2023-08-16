Taylor Wimpey to host Moving Made Easier events across its developments in the Southern Counties

BREAKING
Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is hosting information events across its developments
By Jess Clayton-BerryContributor
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a selection of Moving Made Easier events across its developments in the Southern Counties, to ensure customers are aware of the incentives and offers available to make their dream move possible.

Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners.

Rosamund Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to all of our developments this September, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we can help you to find your dream home and make your move more affordable.

Regis Park street sceneRegis Park street scene
Regis Park street scene

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into. ”

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September:

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September:

  • Moving Made Easier with tailored incentives at Barley Grange, Narcissus Rise, Worthing, West Sussex, BN13 3XY. 2 & 3 bedroom homes from £340,000

https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/worthing/barley-grange-phase-4

  • Moving Made Easier with Part Exchange* at Broadleaf Park, Harrison Way, Rownhams, Southampton, Hampshire, SO16 8NG. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £382,000

https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/southampton/broadleaf-park

  • Moving Made Easier with Ready to Go Homes at Downland at Kingsgrove, Elder Way, Wantage, Oxfordshire, OX12 7FT. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £425,000

https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wantage/downland-at-kingsgrove

  • Moving Made Easier with Part Exchange* and Easymover* at Shaw Valley, Woodlark Road, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 2FN. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £429,000

https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/newbury/shaw-valley

  • Moving Made Easier with Part Exchange* and Easymover* at Shopwyke Lakes, Eider Drive, off Shopwhyke Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO20 2LS. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £350,000

