Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
22 minutes ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
1 hour ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

Thank you to everyone - and their dogs - who supported Hastings hospice event

St Michael’s Hospice would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported Waggy Winter Wander on Saturday, March 18, including participants, four-legged friends, volunteers, sponsors and stallholders.

By Marketing teamContributor
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST
Waggy Winter Wander Waggy Winter Wander
Waggy Winter Wander

Seventy dedicated dog lovers and their fluffy friends came to support the Hospice at Winchelsea Beach for a 10k sponsored walk towards Rye Harbour Discovery Centre and back, passing lots of local beauty spots on the way.

After the walk, delicious homemade cakes and hot beverages warmed everyone up, there was time to browse through the selection of stalls, take part in the raffle and pick up a doggie bag containing treats kindly donated by Fish4Dogs. Rosettes and certificates were awarded too, making the event a special day to remember.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leah Norman, community events fundraiser, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for our pawsome Waggy Winter Wander last month. Both dogs and their humans were wrapped up in their winter woollies to walk 10K in aid of the Hospice. We are delighted that the event has raised £1,410 for the Hospice and there is still some sponsorship money coming in.“I would also like to thank Eldridges Pet Supplies for sponsoring the event and Hastings and St Leonards Dog Training School for marshalling.”

Related topics:HastingsSt Michael's Hospice