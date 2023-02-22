The 2023 Goodwood Breakfast Club Themes and Dates are here…

Goodwood is pleased to announce the 2023 themes and dates for its ever-popular Breakfast Club events, taking place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit throughout spring and summer.

Goodwood Breakfast Club 2023

Goodwood is pleased to announce the 2023 themes and dates for its ever-popular Breakfast Club events, taking place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit throughout spring and summer.

7 May: Supercar SundayWe kick the Breakfast Club season off in style with some of the fastest and most admired cars on the planet. Supercar Sunday brings together both super- and hypercars from around the world to showcase just what car companies can create when they are really let off the leash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 June: 75th SundayJoin us we as we celebrate the cars and bikes that have made Goodwood so special over the last 75 years. 75th Sunday will bring together a wide-ranging mix of the best, coolest and weirdest cars of the last three-quarters of a century as we celebrate Goodwood 75.

30 July: Classic Car SundayA mainstay of our Breakfast Club season, Classic Car Sunday celebrates the real heyday of motoring, with a line-up of incredible tax-exempt cars and bikes that will fill the Motor Circuit and Paddocks. With one of the widest remits of any of our Breakfast Clubs, Classic Car Sunday showcases everything from the humblest of family hatchbacks to the mightiest of automotive exotica, as long as it was made before 1982.

Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club will be able to attend the Club-only GRRC Breakfast Club on Sunday 25 June, and enjoy an exclusive area at all other Breakfast Clubs during the year. If you are interested in joining the fellowship, goodwood.com/motorsport/grrc-membership/New for 2023, we will be introducing an area for bikes associated with each theme. Expect a varied range on two wheels, from Superbikes to the best-looking classic motorcycles.At each Breakfast Club, we will be raising funds for our Estate Charity, Dementia Support. There will be plenty of opportunities to donate across the morning, as we offer taster experiences of Spin and Slide, Off-Roading in our classic Land Rovers, and other exciting experiences.