'The Art of the Cartoonist' - by Harry Venning. Wednesday July 12 2023 at the Capitol Horsham

The Arts Society Horsham presents an entertaining lecture by professional cartoonist Harry Venning at the Capitol Theatre Horsham on at 10.45am on Wednesday July 12.
By Stephen SandhamContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST
Harry at workHarry at work
Harry at work

Harry Venning has been a professional cartoonist for thirty years, during which time he has provided cartoons for several high profile UK publications (The Guardian, Radio Times) as well as for countless more obscure titles (British Journal Of Wound Care).He was awarded UK Strip Cartoonist Of The Year for his Guardian strip Clare In The Community, which he adapted into a Radio 4 sitcom.

In 'The Art Of The Cartoonist' Harry will be tracing the history of his profession with examples from early practitioners like Cruickshank and Hogarth, to more contemporary artists such as Giles and Schulz, bringing events right up to date with cartoons produced fresh on the page that day!

For more information, follow this link: https://theartssociety.org/events/art-cartoonist-6

