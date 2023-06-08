NationalWorldTV
'The Art of the Cartoonist' - by Harry Venning. Wednesday July 12 2023 at the Capitol Theatre Horsham

The Arts Society Horsham presents an entertaining lecture by professional cartoonist Harry Venning at the Capitol Theatre Horsham on at 10.45am on Wednesday July 12.
By Stephen SandhamContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST
Harry at workHarry at work
Harry at work

Harry Venning has been a professional cartoonist for thirty years, during which time he has provided cartoons for several high profile UK publications (The Guardian, Radio Times) as well as for countless more obscure titles (British Journal Of Wound Care).

He was awarded UK Strip Cartoonist Of The Year for his Guardian strip Clare In The Community, which he adapted into a Radio 4 sitcom.

In 'The Art Of The Cartoonist' Harry will be tracing the history of his profession with examples from early practitioners like Cruickshank and Hogarth, to more contemporary artists such as Giles and Schulz, bringing events right up to date with cartoons produced fresh on the page that day!

Yes, Harry will be drawing live. Prepare to hear some tricks of his trade, learn where to put eyebrows for maximum effect and discover exactly what the eskimo brothers said in The Funniest Joke Ever (possibly).

The lecture starts at 10.45am and finish by 12noon.

Non-members are very welcome to attend for a fee of £8 payable on entry. Coffee is available in the Capitol theatre bar from 10am.

