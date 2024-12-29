The Arts Society Steyning January Lecture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

18th Century English Porcelain - Chelsea, Worcester, Bow and Derby, A talk by Jane Gardiner

We explore the development of pastes aimed at achieving whiteness and strength, the influence of silver and continental porcelain on shape and decoration, and the inspiration drawn from Chinese and Japanese export wares. Additionally, we examine how porcelain was displayed and used besides discussing the fashion for porcelain figures.