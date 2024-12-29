The Arts Society Steyning January Lecture
Monday, January 13, 2025, 10am-12 noon. The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ.
This lecture delves into England's early porcelain-making experiments, focusing on the Chelsea, Bow, Derby, and Worcester factories.
We explore the development of pastes aimed at achieving whiteness and strength, the influence of silver and continental porcelain on shape and decoration, and the inspiration drawn from Chinese and Japanese export wares. Additionally, we examine how porcelain was displayed and used besides discussing the fashion for porcelain figures.
Free to members, £10 donation for visitors