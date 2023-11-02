The Big Bash! comes to Horsham - In aid of St Catherine's Hospice

Fundraising event Saturday, November 11, 2023; 19:30 - Midnight Venue: The Drill Hall, Denne Road, Horsham, RH12 1JF Get ready to party - a spectacular event filled with music, laughter and good vibes for a great cause. The Mindsweepers and Run for Cover are local bands playing live music, DJ TC and Raffle with many prizes donated by local businesses. Book your tickets at Eventbrite

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Come and join us for The Big Bash and support our fundraising for Trek to Petra, November 2024

St Catherine's Hospice cares for local people at the end of their lives in Surrey and Sussex, and supports those closest to them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Bash! Fundraising event in aid of St Catherine's Hospice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Trek to Petra will take us on an adventure following an ancient Bedouin migration route to Petra, experiencing some of the most spectacular natural scenery in Jordan along our journey.

We all have our personal reasons for taking part in this challenge, we've all known someone who has received amazing care from St Catherine's. We want to help St Catherine's Hospice to continue providing care for those facing end of life and support their loved ones.

We will be covering up to 10 miles a day over 5 consecutive days, trekking and scrambling over rocks, experiencing challenging terrain and narrow ledges on the way. We will be camping under the stars after an average of 6 hours each day of trekking.

Please support us and help the hospice be there for local people and those close to them when life comes full circle.