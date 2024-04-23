Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liz Woodsell of The Chichester Bike Project, said: “It’s our mission to empower individuals from all walks of life to embrace the joy of two wheels, and we’re delighted with the response from the local community to date. We know this is going to make a difference to the lives of residents, and we’re really grateful for the financial support of Sport England and The Community Shares Booster Fund, and to the amazing team of volunteers that has enabled this to happen.”

Bike Workshops available to book now.

If you’re looking for something fun and practical for young people to do, why not book them on to one of The Chichester Bike Project’s workshops, which run from 5pm to 6:30pm every Friday at our Shopwhyke Lakes site. The programme is available to all 8-18 year olds. Bring your own bike or if you do not have a bike you have the opportunity to take away one of the donated bikes that you have repaired.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bikes being repaired by our workshop attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One mother, Hayley-Marie Joynson, whose daughter attended The Chichester Bike Project’s ‘After-School Bikes’ workshop, wrote: “What a brilliant social and learning experience with fantastic adults supporting. (My daughter) went along with multiple things wrong with her bike, that prevented her from using it, and within two hours she learnt how to fix all the issues and was able to ride it back home with a great big smile. Thank you so much for this opportunity. I really hope many more children join your valuable sessions.”

Workshops. Earn a bike. Buy a bike. Donate a bike. Fix a bike.

To make cycling accessible to all, The Chichester Bike Project will be launching further initiatives over the coming months including bike servicing.

“Cycling can be a bit daunting if it’s your first time or you haven’t been out on a bike since you were a kid,” says Liz Woodsell. “But we can help people feel confident about the basics of cycle maintenance – how to mend a puncture, how to change a tyre, check your brake pads and other safety essentials – and, of course, you can ask our mechanics and volunteers any question you have about clothing, equipment, safe cycling, fitness, local routes.”

Volunteers (and old bikes) always welcome.

If you are already an accomplished bike mechanic or cyclist and have valuable experience and knowledge to pass on, The Chichester Bike Project would welcome your input. There is a dedicated, friendly team of volunteers who just love inspiring others and making a positive contribution to the community. You could also gain a certified qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations of unused bicycles are also essential for the Project’s progress. Bikes are carefully refurbished, and either sold to generate funds for the Project or integrated into the earn-a-bike scheme.

Good for you. Good for your wallet. Good for the environment.

“We are absolutely committed to helping people enjoy the benefits of cycling, whilst co-existing safely and happily with other forms of transport,” says Liz Woodsell.