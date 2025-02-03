The Dome Cinema: a new chapter for a Worthing icon

For over a century, The Dome Cinema has stood proudly on Worthing’s seafront, a cherished landmark of both architectural beauty and cultural significance. Now, as it embarks on an exciting new chapter,

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dome is set to undergo significant renovations, including an upgrade to its historic Screen 2 and the addition of a brand-new fourth auditorium. This investment in the future ensures that the beloved cinema continues to thrive while preserving the magic that has made it a favourite among film lovers for generations.

A Century of Cinematic History

The Dome Cinema has been at the heart of Worthing’s entertainment scene since it first opened its doors on April 15, 1911. Originally known as The Kursaal, the venue was designed as a multi-purpose entertainment complex, offering not only moving pictures but also ballroom dancing, roller-skating, and even a restaurant with panoramic views over the English Channel. Its distinctive dome-shaped roof and striking Edwardian architecture quickly made it one of the most recognisable buildings on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beautiful Dime cinema Worthing

At the dawn of cinema’s golden age, The Dome became an essential part of Worthing’s social fabric. It weathered the silent film era, the arrival of “talkies,” and the upheavals of two world wars. By the mid-20th century, as the film industry flourished, The Dome remained a popular destination for local audiences. However, like many independent cinemas, it faced challenges with the rise of multiplexes and the decline of traditional single-screen venues.

Throughout the late 20th century, The Dome’s future looked uncertain. At times, the cinema fell into disrepair, narrowly avoiding closure on multiple occasions. It was only through the dedication of passionate locals and a series of preservation efforts that The Dome was saved. In 2007, a major restoration project ensured that this historic venue was not only preserved but also modernised, bringing it into the 21st century while retaining its original charm.

I have personally been involved with The Dome for many years and worked closely with Belle Stennett on the relaunch of the venue during a crucial phase in its history. Seeing The Dome flourish today as it continues to grow is particularly rewarding, given the efforts that so many of us put into securing its place in Worthing’s cultural landscape.

A New Era for The Dome

An artist impression of the new look

Now, in 2025, The Dome is once again evolving, embracing innovation while staying true to its rich heritage. The upcoming renovations to Screen 2 and the addition of a fourth screen mark a significant milestone in the cinema’s ongoing development. These improvements promise to enhance the movie-going experience for Worthing’s film enthusiasts, ensuring that The Dome remains a premier destination for both mainstream and independent cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screen 2, one of the most well-loved auditoriums in the building, is set to receive a complete makeover. Visitors can look forward to luxurious, comfortable seating, an upgraded state-of-the-art laser projector, and a powerful Dolby 7.1 surround sound system. These enhancements will provide crystal-clear visuals and an immersive audio experience, ensuring that every screening is of the highest quality.

Meanwhile, the introduction of a brand-new fourth auditorium is a thrilling development for the cinema. This expansion not only allows The Dome to screen more films simultaneously but also opens up opportunities for more diverse programming. With the extra space, The Dome can now host a wider variety of events, from blockbuster premieres to niche independent films, opera performances, and live theatre broadcasts. This commitment to variety ensures that there is truly something for everyone, from die-hard film buffs to casual moviegoers looking for an unforgettable night out.

Blending Heritage with Innovation

The stunning screen 1

One of the most remarkable aspects of The Dome’s latest expansion is its ability to balance modern advancements with its historical character. While new technology and comfort upgrades will bring the cinema in line with the best in the industry, The Dome remains dedicated to preserving its unique atmosphere.

Unlike the sterile environments of many modern multiplexes, The Dome exudes personality and nostalgia, with its ornate plasterwork, vintage ticket booths, and period-style decor. Walking into the cinema feels like stepping into a bygone era—yet with the latest updates, audiences can now enjoy the best of both worlds: classic charm paired with cutting-edge technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest investment follows the recent addition of a 4K laser projector in Screen 1, which was met with enthusiastic praise from audiences. The new laser projection system ensures richer colours, deeper contrasts, and a significantly sharper image—an essential feature in an era where visual fidelity plays a key role in the cinematic experience. The commitment to providing top-tier audiovisual quality across all screens reaffirms The Dome’s position as a leading independent cinema on the south coast.

The Future of The Dome and Worthing’s Cultural Scene

Another artist impression

Beyond its status as a cinema, The Dome is a vital part of Worthing’s cultural landscape. It serves as a gathering place for film lovers, a hub for community events, and a proud piece of local history. The latest renovations and expansion reinforce its role as a key attraction in Worthing, drawing visitors from both near and far.

The investment in The Dome also reflects the town’s broader ambitions for growth and development. As Worthing continues to flourish, with new businesses and cultural initiatives taking shape, having a state-of-the-art cinema contributes to the town’s appeal as a vibrant and desirable destination. The expansion will not only create more entertainment options for residents but also support local employment and drive increased footfall to surrounding shops, cafés, and restaurants.

For film enthusiasts, these improvements mean that The Dome will continue to offer an exceptional movie-going experience for years to come. Whether you’re watching the latest Hollywood blockbuster, an arthouse classic, or a special live-streamed performance, The Dome is committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that honours its past while embracing the future.

Stay Tuned for More Exciting Updates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With renovations now underway, Worthing’s beloved Dome Cinema is gearing up for a thrilling new chapter. Audiences can expect a seamless blend of history and innovation, where timeless elegance meets the latest in cinematic technology.

To stay updated on the progress of the renovations, upcoming screenings, and special events, be sure to visit The Dome’s website and follow its social media channels. Whether you’re a long-time supporter or a first-time visitor, there has never been a better time to experience the magic of The Dome Cinema.

As the screens light up and the curtains rise, The Dome continues to prove that even after more than a century, the magic of cinema is alive and well in Worthing.