The Elvis Years is in the building! See the show at The Hawth

Direct from the West End, boasting over two decades of swaggering stage performances in premiere venues, and capped with a Number one appearance on Top of the Pops, The Elvis Years is the ultimate homage to The King – Elvis Presley, and it’s coming to The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday 19 November.

Mario Kombou and his all-star band take us on an epic journey spanning more than three decades, chronicling the rise of the original rock’n’roll star in a spectacular stage production.

No nuance, movement or detail is spared with over twelve costume changes to reflect each iconic Elvis era.

Mario says: “There is a reason this show sells out in some of the best venues in the country, and that is because the King of Rock’n’roll is as important now as he ever was.”

The Elvis Years takes you through all the golden greats – from the early Sun Records hits to the lavish Las Vegas shows, via the army years, authentic re-creations of the Hollywood film performances, and even the legendary '68 Comeback Special.

With stunning lights, nostalgic videos capturing the essence of each era, and no fewer than twelve costume changes in over two hours of epic performance, The Elvis Years features over 50 classic hits including That’s Alright Mama, Suspicious Minds, It’s Now or Never, Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Love Me Tender, If I Can Dream and many more.

Tickets priced £32 are available on hawth.co.uk.