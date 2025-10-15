The Feminist Art Of Walking: A unique tour of Eastbourne

Morag Rose is a walking artist, activist and scholar. Her work has been internationally recognised and her first book, The Feminist Art of Walking, is published by Pluto on Monday October 20th. Morag grew up in Eastbourne, and Sussex remains close to her heart. There is a chapter devoted to walking in Eastbourne in The Feminist Art of Walking, and Morag is thrilled that Towner Eastbourne is one of the locations on her UK book tour (dates in Manchester, London and Sheffield have already sold out).

The Feminist Art of Walking:

celebrates women who have transformed walking into a creative, artistic and political act.

shares Morag’s experiences with The LRM (Loiterers Resistance Movement). Once a month for almost twenty years Morag has invited anyone to join her on a wander in Manchester, and The LRM is now probably the largest and longest running psychogeography group in the world.

argues for the importance of public space that is inclusive and accessible for all women.

Dr Morag Rose, author of The Feminist Art of Walking

Growing up in Willingdon Trees, and later Old Town, Morag went to Hampden Park Secondary (now Eastbourne Academy) and ECAT (now East Sussex College). Her family stills live in Eastbourne, and the town remains one of her favourite places to walk in the world.

Morag says “I’m delighted to be hosting a very special one off tour for The Towner. Please join me as I share stories about how Eastbourne helped shape my work, and how the everyday act of walking can become a work of art or powerful act of resistance. We will follow in the footsteps of some amazing women in tour full of poetry, performance and a few surprises.”

What people are saying about The Feminist Art of Walking:

‘An essential study of overlooked and under-appreciated aspects of the history of women’s walking as radical resistance and creative practice. Important, thought-provoking and fascinating work’ – Polly Atkin, poet and author of Some of Us Just Fall

The Feminist Art of Walking Book Cover

‘Rose evocatively demonstrates the power of walking as not only a source of individual connection to place, but as a critical form of collective engagement that helps us rediscover, and fight for, what matters to our communities – Leslie Kern, author of Feminist City: Claiming Space in a Man-Made World

Pre-order the book, and find out more here: https://www.plutobooks.com/product/the-feminist-art-of-walking/

The full tour dates are here: https://www.plutobooks.com/the-feminist-art-of-walking-tour-dates-2025/

Tickets for the event at The Towner on Saturday October 25th are available here: https://townereastbourne.org.uk/whats-on/the-feminist-art-of-walking