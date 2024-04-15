The Foundations return to Eastbourne's Royal Hippodrome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foundations were one of the biggest groups of the Swinging Sixties!

With the international chart-toppers “Build Me Up Buttercup” and “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” plus a string of other hits like "Back On My Feet Again", "Any Old Time (You're Lonely And Sad)", "In The Bad Bad Old Days (Before You Loved Me)" and "Born To Live, Born To Die"

Now original lead guitarist/vocalist Alan Warner is keeping the magnificent sound of The Foundations alive with a group of hugely talented musicians.

The Foundations first came to attention in 1967 with the worldwide number one 'Baby Now That I've Found You' with Alan, Clem Curtis (lead vocals), Pat Burke (flute, tenor saxophone), Mike Elliott (tenor saxophone), Eric Allendale (trombone), Peter Macbeth (bass) and Tim Harris (drums).

They had signed for the Pye label and come under the wing of producer/songwriter Tony Macaulay, who had penned the number with John MacLeod.

The Foundations were the first British multiracial group to have a number one hit in Britain in the 1960s. The Equals topped the charts a year later with 'Baby Come Back’. The follow-up 'Back On My Feet Again' reached number 18 in Britain and then 'Any Old Time (You're Lonely And Sad)' got to number 48.

Clem Curtis left The Foundations at this stage and was replaced by Colin Young, who was on lead vocals for the group's next international chart-topper 'Build Me Up Buttercup’. This was written by Macaulay and Manfred Mann lead singer Mike d’Abo.

Alan was the only original member of The Foundations to stay with the group from 1967 to their break-up in 1970.

Alan Warner's Foundations keeping the music playing live today are: Hue Montgomery (lead vocals), Dave Lennox (keyboards), John Dee (bass/backing vocals), Alan Warner (lead guitar/backing vocals), Pete Stroud (drums) and Dominic Bon De Sousa (saxophone).